Cancer incidence in Tatarstan increases by 22,3% in 10 years

In Tatarstan, the incidence of cancer has increased by 22,3% in 10 years. Every 35th resident of the republic, or more than 110,000 people, is registered with an oncologist. Doctors have a task to reduce the mortality rate among cancer patients, and, according to official statistics, this was achieved last year. Data have been announced by chief outside specialist-oncologist of the Volga Federal District, board member of the Association of Oncologists of Russia Rustem Khasanov, chief outside specialist-oncologist of the ministry of healthcare of the Republic of Tatarstan, head of the department assess the effectiveness and safety of medical technologies at the Republican Clinical Oncology Dispensary Eduard Nagumanov and chief physician of the Republican Clinical Oncology Dispensary Ilgiz Khidiyatov. During the press conference dedicated to World Cancer Day, the speakers told how the pandemic has affected the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients and shared plans to improve the indicators. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Today, more than 110,000 people in the republic have cancer, that is, almost every 35th citizen of Tatarstan lives with a diagnosis of cancer. At the same time, doctors note a steady increase in the incidence and its detectability. So, over the past 10 years, the growth rate has been 22,3%. The death rate is still at the same level, but over the past year it has decreased by 1,5%. All this data is official statistics.

In each region, within the framework of the programme with oncological diseases, strict indicators have been introduced, which we must achieve. In Tatarstan, the mortality rate from neoplasms was set at 193,7 per 100 thousand population, in 2020, the actual figure was 186,8. The healthcare system has achieved significant results. At the same time, the remaining indicators have also been achieved and are within the limits," said Eduard Nagumanov, chief outside oncologist at the ministry of healthcare of the Republic of Tatarstan.

At the same time, there has been a decrease in the number of preventive examinations and medical examinations — the coronavirus pandemic is to blame. Primary health care has been reoriented to other priorities, the doctors explained.



Eduard Nagumanov named the most common detected oncological diseases in 2020. This is colon and rectum cancer, breast and skin cancer. They are followed by malignant formations of the organs of the female reproductive system, lungs and stomach.

New techniques and surgery in three zones

Ilgiz Khidiyatov, the chief doctor of the Republican Clinical Oncology Dispensary, told how the cancer service of Tatarstan worked in the conditions of the pandemic, observing the new rules. Besdies, Covid-19 did not prevent the improvement of clinics:

“The radiological building of the branch of the Republican Clinical Oncology Dispensary (RKOD) is already operating in Almetyevsk. In Naberezhnye Chelny, another of our projects has been implemented — a four-story outpatient complex with an inpatient component. Tatarstan is the only region in Russia where we have managed to achieve a complete technological cycle of providing assistance to the population in all zones. In all three zones, there are surgical oncology, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The diagnostic component is present in each zone. We installed new CT scanners, magnetic resonance therapy machines, and other equipment. Accelerators are now available in Naberezhnye Chelny and Almetyevsk. It is important that the help reaches every resident of the republic. Cancer is not a verdict, but just a diagnosis. The earlier the treatment begins, the more favourable the outcome can be obtained.”

According to him, the treatment of cancer patients has reached another level. Forty-six new methods have recently been discovered. The molecular genetics lab has made a big leap. They also improved the effectiveness of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.



About importance of medical examinations

During the pandemic, medical examinations were suspended, which is why many residents of the republic did not reach the oncologist. Today, the medical examination has resumed and is gaining momentum. Once every 3 years, they need to undergo an oncological examination.

“Our task is to inform the population about the possibility of medical examinations. If the population is not as active as last year, the indicators will be worse. Each of us and the population as a whole should understand: if someone does not follow the rules of a healthy lifestyle, abuses, does not pay attention to health, then he purposefully goes to his death," Eduard Nagumanov warned.

Rustem Khasanov: “Medical examinations are selected as optimally as possible in Russia. Once every 3 years is enough. There must be efficiency. The main thing is to do everything right”

Member of the board of the Association of Oncologists of Russia Rustem Khasanov continued to develop this topic: “In Russia, medical examinations are selected as optimally as possible. Once every 3 years is enough. There must be efficiency. The main thing is to do everything right. A lot of things has been done in Tatarstan for this purpose. In 2010-2011, anticipating the medical examination, we conducted a study with a conditionally healthy population. We learned how best to invite citizens, which methods are most effective. We figured out how to ensure the availability of cancer care to the population.”

