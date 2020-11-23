Free retraining for 7,700 people in Tatarstan during coronavirus pandemic

Pre-pensioners, mothers on maternity leave and workers of republican enterprises have obtained new jobs and qualifications

The issue of retraining and obtaining new skills have gone to the forefront in employment amid the coronacrisis. 7,700 people have already undergone free retraining in Tatarstan this year, Realnoe Vremya was told in the republic’s Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Protection. Around 164 million rubles were allocated for these purposes in Demography and Workforce Productivity and Support for Employment national projects. Read in our report how to get a new job and qualification at the state’s expense and who have already done this.

Supplementary education for pre-pensioners

As the republic’s Ministry of Labour said, the money to retrain Tatarstan residents is allocated within Demography and Workforce Productivity and Support for Employment national projects. Federal projects aimed at certain categories of citizens successfully operate within every national project:

The Older Generation

Support for Women’s Employment — Creation of Conditions of Preschool Education for Kids Under 3 Years

Workforce Productivity and Increase of Labour Market’s Efficiency to Provide Workforce Productivity Growth

So in the first projects (The Older Generation), professional training and supplementary professional training for people aged 50 years and older as well as pre-pensioners is assumed.

“Both the federal and republican budget provided the financing. There was a chance of undergoing training through one’s employer or independently. The following professions could be obtained through an employer: electrical wireman, green economy’s worker, operational staff administration or construction safety inspector, care worker, chemical analysis laboratory worker. As for what people themselves choose, a computer service person, a private security guard’s training is a very high demand, electric and gas welder as well as a specialist of administrative and economic activities. In this category, 98% of the cases retrain through their workplace,” Vice Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Protection of the Republic of Tatarstan Klara Tazetdinova told Realnoe Vremya.

3,388 people (247% of the target number, 1,368 people) have already begun the training this year. 2,960 people have completed it. A total of 87,6 million rubles were allocated for these purposes.

New jobs for moms

Women who are on maternity leave with kids under 3 years retrain and upgrade their skills within the second federal project. Preschool children’s jobless moms (from 0 to 6 years inclusively) who went to the employment agency can study with public money. This category of citizens also has a chance of studying both with an application from their employers and on their own.

“Training on the woman’s own initiative dominated here. It is museum affairs and excursions, Category B driving licence was very popular, a care worker, interior and computer design, hairdresser, creation of online projects and manicure. Those who already have a job have upgraded their skills more often. Those who educate preschool children at home accounted for just 1%,” Klara Tazetdinova said.

Category B driving licence was very popular. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Mostly women on maternity leave and preschool kids’ mom are taught professions and undergo training programmes that are popular from employers and attractive for the women themselves:

psychologist,

Category B driver,

speech pathologist,

government procurement,

management (human resources),

confectioner, 1С: enterprise,

makeup artist and stylist,

records management and archive,

PC user,

carer and others.

“Those categories of women who don’t have labour relations and bring up kids had a chance of receiving a benefit that’s worth the minimal wage — 12,130 rubles — besides the retraining,” said the vice Tatarstan labour minister.

3,182 people (209% of the target number, 1,518 people) have already begun training within the project this year. 2,065 people have completed the studies. 55,1 million rubles were spent on their training.

The staff of 11 enterprises from Naberezhnye Chelny, Yelabuga, Zelenodolsk, Laishevo and Tukay Districts are among those who obtained new professions and skills. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Workers upgrade their qualifications

However, those Tatarstan residents who already have a job can take a refresher course and upgrade their qualification free. We’re talking about workers of Tatarstan enterprise who got this chance thanks to Workforce Productivity and Increase of Labour Market’s Efficiency to Provide Workforce Productivity Growth federal project.

The staff of 11 enterprises from Naberezhnye Chelny, Yelabuga, Zelenodolsk, Laishevo and Tukay Districts are among those who obtained new professions and skills.

A total of 1,122 people (361% of the target number, 310 people) have started their training in the republic in this project. 980 people have finished their studies. 20,87 million rubles were provided in total for the training.

The programme will go on in 2021, the case is that Employment Promotion new federal project. Photo: Maksim Platonov

The programme will go on

According to Vice Minister Klara Tazetdinova, the programme will go on in 2021, the case is that Employment Promotion new federal project where the same three areas of training will be envisaged will unite all training programmes. Moreover, pre-pensioners can study with WorldSkills infrastructure.

So Tatarstan residents’ opportunity for new jobs or upgrading a qualification free at the budget’s expense will go on next year too.