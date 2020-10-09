‘The results of elections in Tatarstan are important to determine trends of Russia’s political development’

Why is attention paid to Tatarstan? The region is stable and successful enough. Such regions are constantly subjected to attack. We see an obvious information attack several days before the elections. It seems to me that this fits in a clear geopolitical logic. Today there are events linked with Mr Navalny, and there are events we see in Belarus. We see the territory that’s quite successful in the Russian Federation is attacked. Not depressive regions are attacked. It means there was set a certain task here — to make sure this territory is destabilised. We see that even though people get access to all information (today you can’t forbid reading an opposition politician’s blog), people certainly support the course the current president follows. Despite data of sociological research, which differs from official data, the trends will be clear enough, and the same president will stay. It means the same course for development, stability of Tatarstan will stay.

Such attention will be paid in the next years as well. Unfortunately, we are on a cruel geopolitical battlefield, on the forefront. We see that Belarus was almost taken away. And the current figure of the president of Belarus isn’t the case. I agree with Belarusian citizens, their president has made mistakes during his rule, they were recorded. But it doesn’t mean that Belarus needs to be withdrawn from the EAEU — the only integration project of Russia. One should perhaps have a wider view of these things. Attention in the Russian Federation will probably paid to stable regions. This is why the campaign promised to be calm, quiet, this is why when an information attack was staged, it was made on a region that can boast about its stability, the clarity of the voting, that’s why a blow was landed. It is logical.

As for the high turnout, we traditionally vote this way. The three-day voting also influenced the turnout. This certain political tradition is cultivated in Tatarstan, it is a pride, it will pass from elections to elections in the next years. But if you look at the dynamics of all campaigns, you will see that the turnout isn’t excessive. Some regions had 108%, etc. Tatarstan has never permitted such things. If we look at the campaign of the Russian presidential elections, the voting on amendments to the Russian Constitution, the current campaign, I can’t say that we are always on the front line. For instance, Bashkiria had a higher turnout than we did in the voting on the Constitution. The authorities, mass media that urged to go to the elections perhaps worked more actively (in Bashkiria). The online content about how important those amendments made to the text of the Constitution for the republic maybe played a role.