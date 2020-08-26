Youth of Nizhnekamskneftekhim holds a tourist convention

Photo: Albert Muklakov

The leading Russian producer of synthetic rubber and ethylene, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, organised a tourist convention for its youth. About 200 young employees of the company took part in the sporting event. The petrochemists showed their skills of staying in nature: pitching a tent, overcoming a swamp on poles, water crossing, cooking a camp meal, fishing and participating in amateur art activities. How it was — read in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

“This is primarily sport and a healthy lifestyle”

The petrochemitsts tourism convention was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. The sporting event was held at Dubravushka recreation centre. Twenty-six teams, consisting exclusively of young employees of the company, competed for the victory.

Elvira Dolotkazina, the assistant to the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC for work with municipal authorities, came to support the team. Speaking to the audience, she said that in her youth, she was also actively engaged in hiking.

“I wish every team a victory. I will be happy to follow the stages of the competition. I used to be a tourist myself. I went hiking to the Carpathians, Urals, and Sayans. I can distinguish the types of nodes while looking at you, I'll remember everything again. Have a good day, great emotions, victorious enthusiasm. Good luck!” she said solemnly.

“Such events help to unite the team, make it cohesive. I wish you all good mood and health. The weather is on our side today, you can show high results. Good luck!” the chairman of the Trade Union Organisation of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Fanis Murtazin, appealed to young people.



This year, however, as always, the programme of the tourist convention has been extensive. Before the event, precompetition tasks awaited the participants — determining the azimuth, topographic signs and knot-tying. The young people coped with them without difficulty. Then the main stages of the competition began. The teams competed in pitching pitched tents, crossed swamps, crossed the water, climbed and came down from the mountain using ropes and more.

According to the results of the draw, the team of the centre for equipment repair was the first to start. The young people admitted that they had not experienced such emotions for a long time.

“We really liked it, although it was hard. It was especially difficult on the water crossing, but we tried," Dmitry Degtyarev, the youth activist of the centre for equipment repair, shared his impressions after passing all the stages.

“This is primarily sport and a healthy lifestyle. We've charged with emotions for a whole year. I really liked it. I am the only girl in the team, I felt protected," Alina Yelizarova shared.



No less interesting were the contests of bivouacs and the preparation of the main camping dish, which was prepared on the spot. The organization of the bivouac also had to differ in its original design.

“Thank you very much to the department for work with young specialists for organising the tourist convention. Communication in nature strengthens the team very much. Today we're going to cook Russian borscht. Everyone loves it, especially with sour smetana," said Yelena Karpova, the laboratory assistant of chemical analysis of the Quality Control Department.

“Spirit is competitive. We've trained before the competition. We went with the team to the training base Almash. There they pitched the tent, passed barriers on logs and using ropes. We really like it here. The number of events has decreased because of the coronavirus pandemic, but here we have the opportunity to go camping, to the recreation center Dubravushka, thanks to the management of Nizhnekamskneftekhim," said Aynur Ziganshin, the driver at the Divinyl & Hydrocarbon Feed Plant.

No less interesting were the contests of bivouacs and the preparation of the main camping dish, which was prepared on the spot. Photo: Albert Muklakov

The tourist convention lasted for two days. In the evening, team members had the opportunity to show their creativity. The amateur art competition was dedicated to the military theme — the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The petrochemists seriously approached the staging of numbers that brought tears to their eyes.



Each team had the will to win. The petrochemists fought to the last for the first place. The judges of the event carefully monitored each participant so that there were no violations. By the result of all stages of the tourist convention, the winner in the first group, the owner of the Grand Prix was the team of the Styrene & Polyether Resin Plant, in the second group — the Research & Technology Center.

Ageless Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC — one of the few largest petrochemical companies in Russia that boasts a young and talented team. Fourty-two per cent of the company's employees are under the age of 35. The implementation of the youth policy is one of the priority areas of activity in the field of personnel management. For this purpose, in 2003, at the initiative of the administration and the Trade Union Committee, the youth department was established.

Taking into account the importance of youth issues, the collective agreement contains the 6th section — “Guarantees in the field of growth of professional skills of employees and protection of socio-economic interests of youth”.

According to the document, a leave of up to three days with salary is granted in the event of an employee's marriage and financial assistance is paid in connection with the first marriage. One-time financial assistance is provided for the birth of children. Young families are provided with an interest-free loan for the purchase of essential goods.

The management of Nizhnekamskneftekhim believes that the active life position of a young employee should be manifested not only in production activities but also in public life. All conditions are created here for this purpose. Artistic and creative petrochemists participate in festivals and competitions.

The company also has its own KVN team. In 2019, in the Respublika League, it was the 2nd, the 2nd in the V festival “Chemists' KVN” among enterprises and organisations of the chemical industry and the 1st in the festival of KVN teams for the Cup of the Head of Nizhnekamsk Municipal District. Besides, the national team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim annually win prizes at the Republican TV festival of working youth Beznen Zaman.

The implementation of the youth policy is one of the priority areas of activity in the field of personnel management. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

There are plenty of opportunities for young innovators. The competitions for innovators and international scientific and practical conferences allow attracting workers and engineers to search for highly effective technical solutions. Introducing the ideas of young petrochemists into production helps to improve product quality and labor productivity, as well as save raw materials and energy resources.



Nizhnekamskneftekhim conducts large-scale work on patriotic education. Created in 2004, Neftekhimik scouting force travels twice a year to the Vakhta Pamyati expedition to find, raise and bury the remains of dead and missing soldiers. Over 15 years, the team have raised the remains of about 800 soldiers, found 38 medallions, established the names of 11 dead soldiers and found relatives of 5 soldiers of the Great Patriotic War. In 2019, Neftekhimik conducted two search expeditions. Currently, the unit is also on the next Vakhta Pamyati in the Gorodishchenskiy district of Volgograd Oblast, near the Donskoy Khutor. During the war, there were fierce battles for Stalingrad. During the excavations, the soldiers found and raised the remains of 21 Red Army soldiers.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim purchased everything they need to carry out search expeditions, including metal detectors for surface and deep searches.

Forpost youth formation is another pride of the company. It includes employees from 18 to 35 years of age. Its participants regularly participate in sports competitions, republican sports contests, festivals, competitions, and have repeatedly been among the strongest. For example, last year at the XVII festival of smateur art performance of workers' formations for the protection of public order of the Republic of Tatarstan, the formation was the 1st.

Volunteer assistance during the pandemic

In general, this year, despite the pandemic of coronavirus, the youth of Nizhnekamskneftekhim did not get bored in self-isolation but conducted volunteer work, participated in various charity events — distributed food packages to veterans of the enterprise, sewed protective masks, and passed them to socially important structures. Besides, the call centre and hotline worked around the clock.

In May, the petrochemists carried out a campaign to clean up the territory along the highway leading to the Korabelnaya Grove. The event was timed to coincide with Chemist's Day. In a few hours, they collected and removed a whole KAMAZ truck of garbage. The cleaning was carried out taking into account the collection of separate garbage — glass, plastic and paper were collected in different bags.

The youth of Nizhnekamskneftekhim actively volunteer and participate in various charity events. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The company's youth also carried out the general cleaning of the Olympic sports camp, Yunost health camp, Korabelnaya Grove health resort, and Almash training base.



Young activists together with the company's management joined the international campaign 'Garden of Memory 2020', organised in honour of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. As part of it, 75 trees were planted along the Sobolekovskaya highway on May 8. Now along the main transport artery of Nizhnekamsk, where thousands of cars pass every day, and the company's employees get to work and back, 75 pine saplings delight the eye in memory of the great feat of our ancestors during the Great Patriotic War.

Young activists together with the company's management joined the international campaign 'Garden of Memory 2020', organised in honour of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

This summer, the young employees met with the company's management several times. In June, there was a bike ride from Neftekhimikov Park to Almash training ground, followed by a friendly tea party and informal communication with the director general of the company, Ayrat Safin. In July, the Health Trail race was held with the participation of top officials of the company and Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Irek Zinnurov.



Just recently, for the first time in the history of the company, a mini-football match has been held between managers and young people. The initiative was put forward by young employees of the company, and the executives supported it. The competition was held as part of the XXXI Russian Olympic Day, dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Olympic Games held in Moscow in 1980. They played fair, without giving up. The youth team won the hard fight with a score of 3:1.

Moreover, Nizhnekamskneftekhim raises future personnel from school days. Potential petrochemists are invited to take tours of the company, where they are introduced to the city-forming enterprise and are told about the industry's professions. This opportunity appears in the framework of the programmes World of Professions and Turnstile Without Borders. Many students, having visited the production facility, make a decision about employment here.

For the first time in Nizhnekamsk, on the initiative of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, the youth forum The Future Is Ours! was held, designed to expand the company's interaction with educational institutions in the country. Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Also this year, on the initiative of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, the youth forum The Future Is Ours! was held for the first time, designed to expand the company's interaction with educational institutions of the Russian Federation. Students from 14 leading chemical universities of the country, experts and well-known bloggers gathered in Nizhnekamsk. Within the framework of the forum, educational master classes, discussions and entertainment and intellectual games, excursions and meetings with the company's management and specialists were held. This close acquaintance of students with the enterprise will attract new promising personnel to work.



