The Central Bank to tighten rules for issuing mortgages again: what will change for borrowers from April

Photo: Реальное время

The Bank of Russia is introducing new restrictions on issuing mortgages. This time, they will affect those who apply for preferential programmes. Due to the effectively prohibitive rates on market mortgages, the end of the mass state programme of preferential mortgages in the middle of last year and the tightening conditions for other programmes with state support, the mortgage market is already going through hard times. Read about why the Central Bank continues to tighten requirements for borrowers in a report of the analytical staff of Realnoe Vremya.

“The Bank of Russia seeks to quickly eliminate imbalances in retail lending”

From 1 April 2025, the Bank of Russia will have the right to establish quantitative restrictions on the issuance of mortgage loans. At the initial stage, these restrictions will apply to the most risky borrowers. We are talking about those whose debt obligations make up more than 80% of their income, and the down payment is less than 20%.

“The Bank of Russia is seeking to quickly eliminate imbalances in retail lending. Significant work has already been done in the unsecured segment and in car loans; a year earlier, legislative powers were requested to introduce macroprudential limits in mortgages as well,” explains Senior Director for Bank Ratings at Expert RA Ivan Ukleyin.

Representatives of the Bank of Russia noted that, if necessary, they will use this tool to control the indicators of the population's indebtedness. The problem is that the increase in interest rates in 2024 was offset by an increase in real income only partially, so the debt burden indicator on average in the banking system showed an upward trend.

The cooling mortgage market while maintaining high housing prices is forcing developers and banks to resort to tricks, for example, to issue mortgages with a lower down payment. The Bank of Russia sees risks to financial stability in the growth of such loans, so it discourages “overheated” mortgages with increased risk characteristics — high debt burden and low down payment. But at the same time, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation supports targeted housing affordability support programmes.

“These restrictions are essentially similar to the macroprudential limits already in effect in the unsecured consumer lending market and are aimed at curbing the growth of high-risk loans. In the case of mortgages, the greatest risks are borne by loans with a low down payment and loans issued to borrowers with a high debt burden,” agrees Managing Director of NCR rating agency Mikhail Doronkin.

The main reason for the general decline in mortgage issuance is a decrease in demand for market products, while interest in preferential mortgages remains high, given the low rates. “At the same time, if such programs establish requirements for the initial payment (for family mortgages, in particular, this is a minimum of 20%), then the debt burden is not regulated in any way,” he emphasizes.

The National Credit Rada expects the mortgage market (issuances) to decline by about a quarter this year. The decline could have been less significant if part of the demand in the primary sector had not flowed into instalment programmes actively developed by developers.

“Earlier, the Central Bank noted a noticeable deterioration in the quality of mortgage issuances, which was expressed, in particular, in a significant increase in the terms of loans (this carries increased risks for the bank and the borrower, which are very difficult to assess at the time of issuance) and an increase in the share of borrowers with a high debt burden,” recalls analyst at FG Finam Igor Dodonov. “Against this background, in 2024, a noticeable increase in the volume of overdue debt in the mortgage portfolios of domestic banks was already observed, although the overall level of delinquency here still remains relatively low.

In order to curb further rapid growth of indebtedness of citizens and prevent accumulation of risks in the banking system, the Central Bank is introducing new restrictive measures. “They will, of course, put additional pressure on the dynamics of mortgage lending,” the speaker agrees.

“It has been difficult for people to get a mortgage for quite some time now”

According to the Bank of Russia, in January, mortgage lending in the country fell by more than half both compared to December and in annual terms, to 127 billion rubles. True, this is partly due to the seasonal factor, given the large number of holidays at the beginning of the year. In the following months, mortgage lending will probably recover significantly, but, in all likelihood, will still remain significantly lower than in the first half of last year.

According to forecasts, by the end of 2025, mortgage loans worth 3.8-4 trillion rubles will be issued in the country, compared to 4.9 trillion rubles in 2024, and the growth of the total mortgage portfolio of domestic banks may slow down to 6-7% from 13.4% last year.

“I can say that it has become difficult for people to get a mortgage for quite some time now. Firstly, proof of income is required, secondly, banks are constantly running out of limits on preferential programs, thirdly, the down payment must be quite large. Getting a preferential mortgage now, even if people have every right to it and meet all the requirements, is not so easy,” says Director General of Flat Ruslan Khabibrakhmanov.

“We are now seeing a very high percentage of refusals for booking one residential complex. There are a lot of reservations, but 70% of them are rejected because people are unable to get a mortgage,” the speaker shared. “Either the bank starts demanding a commission, which the client did not expect, or they are simply refused due to various reasons and conditions.”

The commercial mortgage market is dead. “I don't know what should motivate a client to take a mortgage at 30%. There are simply no such mortgages now, no one takes market mortgages,” says Khabibrakhmanov. “Now sales are in instalments and under preferential programs, if the cost of housing allows it.”

“I think that the Central Bank continues to tighten the rules, because mortgage arrears have grown very much. In Tatarstan, the volume of overdue debt reached 2.5 billion rubles, having increased by a billion rubles over the year,” reminded us Director General of Etazhi-Kazan Marat Gallyamov.

All benefits for the purchase of housing should be targeted, and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation wants to balance the market, the expert summed up.