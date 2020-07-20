“We have to take the bar of the best”: Tatarstan preparing a plan to seize digital leadership in Russia

The government of the republic has been instructed to draw up a complete “picture” of the real penetration of digital technologies in the region in 2 weeks

As it became known to Realnoe Vremya, on 16 July, during a closed meeting with the government, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov instructed to develop a comprehensive plan for the development of digitalisation of the state and corporate sectors. The goal is to take the first place in Russia in the development of digital technologies in 3 years. “If we are the best in the country, then we should look at the best in the world and strive for them. In the meantime, we need to become the best at least in our country. We will not be able to do this within a year, but we should set this task within three years," said Minnikhanov.

“We need to understand where we are at the level of Russia, where we are at the level of advanced countries”



Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov instructed the government of the republic to prepare a summary report on the level of digitalisation in the region within two weeks. It is necessary to assess the level of penetration of digitalisation not only in ministries and departments but also in the corporate sector. Based on this document, the government should prepare an action plan for the development of digitalisation in the private and public sectors of Tatarstan for 3 years. The main goal is to get the republic to a leading position in Russia within three years.

This instruction was given by Minnikhanov on 16 July during a closed-to-the-press meeting in the Cabinet of Ministers. According to him, it is necessary to look at the positions of the region within the country, and then in comparison with other countries. “We must choose the best practices and strive for them. We need to define a clear work plan and achieve the necessary results," the press service quoted the president.

“First, let's make a picture of where the state bodies are located (according to the level of digitalisation — editor's note). Then we will look at world practices. We need to understand where we are at the level of Russia, where we are at the level of advanced countries. After that, we need to clearly outline what we need to do in the next 3 years — on healthcare, culture, and education system. When we have all this picture, it will be a kind of work plan. Before we do this, we will see for ourselves where we are," the president of the republic said.



The ministry of finance, in particular, and the government of the republic as a whole have been instructed to work on this issue not only with each ministry and department but also with the corporate sector, including enterprises of agro-industrial and construction complexes.

The final document should include calculations for each industry and its participants. The corresponding instruction to the petrochemical generals may be given already at the next meeting of the board of directors of Tatneftekhiminvest Holding, which is also being held in a closed mode for the press.

“Prepare a certain picture of where we are going and how we will move within two weeks. This will be useful work. We have to take the bar of the best. “If we are the best in the country, then we should look at the best in the world and strive for them. In the meantime, we must at least become the best in our country. We will not be able to do this within a year, but we should set this task within three years," said Minnikhanov.

Being equal to world leaders, being inferior to Moscow

Meanwhile, according to Skolkovo innovation center, Tatarstan is currently the second in terms of digitalisation of regions, behind Moscow. However, “letting go first” to our “senior comrades” from the capital, apparently, is becoming a tradition. The situation is similar for the second year according to the rating of business climate, compiled by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

According to the report of the head of the ministry of finance of Tatarstan, Ayrat Khayrullin, in Tatarstan the contribution of the IT industry to GRP is 2,4%, while in Russia as a whole it is no more than 1%. Photo: tatarstan.ru

According to the report of the head of the ministry of finance of Tatarstan, Ayrat Khayrullin, in Tatarstan the contribution of the IT industry to GRP is 2,4%, while in Russia as a whole it is no more than 1%. “But we have a lot to strive for. In developed countries, the share of IT industry in GRP reaches 10-12%," the minister believes, making it clear that the republic is already focusing on the world leaders in the digital sphere.



Currently, 361 state and municipal services are available in Tatarstan in electronic form. By 2022, the goal is to digitalise 70% of services. To bring the goal closer, Khayrullin suggested introducing a course on digital transformation for officials, as well as developing a digital maturity index to assess the performance of executive authorities and their specialists.