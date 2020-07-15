Kazan citizens begin buying smartphones less and save on their price

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Kazan has a fall in phone sales, though insignificant

Avito’s analysts said that sales of mobile phones in Kazan fell just by 1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the analogous period last year. While the average price rose by 6%, to 11,250 rubles. Phone sales in Russia increased by 13%. One will have to stump up 10,100 rubles (+7%) on average for a phone across the country.

iPhone and Vertu remain the most expensive brands — a potential buyer will pay 24,800 rubles on average for a second-hand phone of these brands. Explay and MTS operator’s phones are the cheapest — they cost less than a hundred rubles.

So sales of Apple’s phones in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 17% compared to the same period in 2019 (44% of all sales). Photo: Maksim Platonov

Demand for Samsung decreases and interest in Xiaomi rises in Kazan

In Russia in general, the sales leaders are: iPhone of the American company Apple (44% of all sales), South Korean Samsung (17%) and Chinese Xiaomi (11%), which holds 72% of the market. So sales of Apple’s phones in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 17% compared to the same period in 2019 (44% of all sales). The average price was 14,600 rubles, which is by 9% more. Kazan ranks only sixth in Russia in the number of iPhones purchased, between Novosibirsk and Chelyabinsk. Samsung, the second most popular brand in the Russian Federation, isn’t sold well in the capital of Tatarstan — sales decreased by 10%. Though demand for Xiaomi grew in Kazan by 27%.

A new Vertu costs a million on average on the salesperson’s website. Photo: simpalsmedia.com

Vertu and iPhone are the most expensive in Kazan

At the moment, Avito has over 18,000 ads about sale of phones in Kazan. The most expensive is 185,000 rubles — a salesperson wants this sum for Vertu Signature S. A new Vertu costs a million on average on the salesperson’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Fold for 145,000 rubles is the second most expensive smartphone with a flexible screen. Another Vertu — Constellation Touch — is the third most expensive phone. Its price is 130,000 rubles.