Two-shift schedule and 14-day quarantine: how firefighters protecting Kazanorgsintez in new reality

EMERCOM staff has switched to rotation system at the enterprise due to the coronavirus

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The vital rapid response service, the fire department, celebrates its professional holiday every April 30. The threat of coronavirus infection has made adjustments to the work of three fire departments protecting Kazanorgsintez — their personnel has been switched to a two-shift schedule and a 14-day quarantine. And even the installation of the monument to the first fire engine of the enterprise in honour of the holiday had to be held modestly.

The anniversary of the formation of the fire department without a holiday but with a new monument



Festive events had been planned to commemorate the dead staff members on Fire Protection Day in Kazan. EMERCOM of Russia intended to mark the 371st anniversary of the formation of the fire protection of Russia in Victory Park. The 5th squad of State Fire Service's Federal Fire Service for the Republic of Tatarstan (contract) FSBI, which controls the facilities of Kazanorgsintez PJSC, was also planning to meet with veterans of its organization. However, the events dedicated to Day of Fire Protection had to be postponed to a later date due to the threat of coronavirus.

The only planned event that still took place was the installation of a new monument at one of the three entities on the territory of the enterprise. The very first Kazanorgsintez tanker was placed on a pedestal near the fire station No. 43. This vehicle from was on guard of fire safety of the plant 1964 to 2000 and now stands as a memorial to all factory defenders from fire. All installation works were completed on time, but the firefighters are planning to open the monument after removing all restrictions. All the more so now the work schedule of the personnel has become much stricter.

Two-shift schedule

COVID-19 has seriously affected the organization of the fifth squad. The work of the fire department's employees had to be changed since April 13 due to coronavirus. If earlier firemen on duty worked on a three-shift basis, now they have been switched to a two-shift work schedule (one working day one day off work) of seven shifts. After that, the fire department employees are put in self-isolation regime for 14 days, and they are replaced by others. This decision was made in order to reduce the threat of coronavirus infection.

The head of the 5th squad of State Fire Service's Federal Fire Service for the Republic of Tatarstan (contract) FSBI, Yury Spiridonov, said that the preventive squad has also switched to the shift schedule: one half of the staff works for first 14 days, and when the second half of the staff changes the first one, firefighters spent 14 days in self-isolation. Aged employees are not working at all.



“Currently, no cases of new coronavirus infection among the personnel have been detected. We do everything we can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Therefore, for the sake of employee safety, since April 6, three employees of the FPS State Fire Service for the Republic of Tatarstan (contract) FSBI older than 65 years are quarantined at home," said Yury Spiridonov.

Compulsory vacation and daily briefing

The fire departments serving in Kazanorgsintez strictly ensure that employees comply with the rules of self-isolation during quarantine. All the staff is instructed before the forced holidays.

The instruction on safety measures and coronavirus prevention for employees of duty guards has become on a daily. They are told about maintaining a safe social distance. Duty rotations are organized with minimal contacts between employees.

The personnel of the units of the squad has been provided with reusable masks and antiseptics. As in the enterprise, the body temperature of employees is measured several times a day. Besides, they give inform about their health status and the presence of symptoms of respiratory diseases. Employees are not allowed to work if they are unwell.

Every day, the fire department disinfect common areas, offices and surfaces with a disinfectant solution. During the day, every two hours they wipe the handles of the front door, office equipment. The vehicles of the personnel are also disinfected when they return to the units.

Foot patrol replaced by rounds on fire trucks

Meanwhile, Tatarstan has introduced a spring fire-fighting regime from April 10 to May 17. Since that day, the fire department employees have strengthened the control of compliance with fire safety requirements by subordinate units in production workshops and office buildings. The company has restricted firing operations outside of welding points. A protective fire lane was created around the most dangerous workshops. But this regime also had to be adapted under anti-coronavirus measures.

“To extinguish fires and eliminate emergencies of natural and man-made nature, we have prepared reserve fire equipment and equipped it with fire-technical weapons. Due to restrictive measures caused by the coronavirus, there is no longer foot patrol at the facilities of Kazanorgsintez. Our units inspect the territory during rounds on fire trucks," said Yury Spiridonov.

