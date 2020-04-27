Responsibility for health and strict sanitary regime: how TAIF-NK preserves non-stop production

During the coronavirus pandemic, the oil refinery is reinforcing preventive measures

Photo: Maksim Platonov

The coronavirus epidemic is keeping spreading across Russia. The incidence in the country has already exceeded 62,000 people. Alarming news reports on new cases of infection are coming from all parts of Tatarstan. Protection of employees of industrial enterprises operating non-stop is becoming more important in the situation with a growing number of cases. TAIF-NK backbone enterprise has introduced strict prevention measures in the factory to keep the workers clear from the dangerous disease.

As safe working conditions as possible

During the tough times for the country, TAIF-NK JSC isn’t suspending production continuing to supply its products to the market. There have been created conditions to protect the employees’ health as much as possible since the very beginning of the spread of the coronavirus infection. The measures taken have allowed the enterprise to operate as usual, without putting the staff at risk.

Immediately after the introduction of a special sanitary and epidemiological regime in Tatarstan, TAIF-NK created a quick response team to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection that is daily receiving information on the epidemiological situation. The enterprise has restricted access for the general public, business trips, visits of international delegations have been cancelled.

All negotiations and consultations are now held via teleconference. Correspondence and documentation are sent via electronic document exchange as well as corporate email. In case of urgent necessity, they are handed over strictly via authorised people.

TAIF-NK, first of all, is focusing its effort to save all staff’s health and provide stable operation of its industrial facilities. The company has created conditions to make sure that the workers are feeling safe in the workplace. Every worker is receiving means of individual protection: medical masks, gloves, disinfectants. The staff is informed about precaution measures and rules of personal and public hygiene.

Every worker is receiving means of individual protection: medical masks, gloves, disinfectants

TAIF-NK JSC employees are going to work by shuttles of friendly Nizhnekamskneftekhim company, which is also a part of TAIF GC. To reduce the number of people in transport and minimise contacts with workers of other industrial enterprises of Nizhnekamsk, the TAIF-NK management has made a decision to change the shift schedule of the production staff. Now a shift begins earlier than usual. The shuttles and transport running on the territory of the enterprise are disinfected with antibacterial products after every trip.

Before going to work, the company’s employees are taking their body temperature themselves and immediately contacting health care establishments of the city in case of the first symptoms of the flu. Body temperature is also taken with contactless thermometers throughout the day (no less than four times a day).

Wet cleaning with disinfectants is regularly done indoors (at least three times a day)

A compulsory mask regime has been introduced on the territory of the whole enterprise. Wet cleaning with disinfectants is regularly done indoors (at least three times a day). Dispensers with antiseptics of virucidal action have been placed at checkpoints and in the canteens. TAIF-NK is strictly following the necessary sanitary admittance regime.

Canteens changed schedule and imposed social distancing

To minimise contacts between the employees, the company has introduced a new schedule to attend canteens. Now every subdivision is going to the canteen strictly at a specified time.

There has appeared a special marking inside to maintain a social distance. No more than two people are eating at one table. Leaflets about flu prevention, acute respiratory viruses and the coronavirus infection are placed at the entrance to the canteens, dispensers to disinfect hands have been installed too.

All three canteens of the enterprise are disinfecting the surfaces, equipment and all the area with antiseptics every two hours. Special attention is paid to tableware, which is disinfected at not below 65 degrees during 90 minutes.

For greater safety, TAIF-NK has installed ozone air recirculators eliminating viruses and bacteria thanks to ultraviolet disinfection in the canteens. The device doesn’t have a negative impact on humans, this is why it can function at any time of the day.

TAIF-NK health posts operating more intensively

The enterprise has introduced stricter requirements for the workers’ personal hygiene, health control is compulsorily carried out by health care workers of TAIF-NK. Medics visually examine those who seek for advice for symptoms of viruses, take their temperature, pressure, heart rate. If it appears the worker has an acute respiratory virus, he is sent home and strictly recommended to seek medical advice to the urban hospital.

Medics visually examine those who seek for advice for symptoms of viruses, take their temperature, pressure, heart rate

Six health points, in which four nurses and four paramedics work, are equipped with necessary medicines and equipment for both daily use and emergency aid. The health posts are disinfected daily every two hours: wet cleaning, UV light and airing, door handles are wiped with a disinfecting solution.

Because of the unfavourable epidemiological situation, TAIF-NK made a decision to put off a scheduled medical check-up of the staff, which was to be in May and June.

During this tough period, all TAIF-NK is demonstrating teamwork in actions and high responsibility in performing tasks it is given. Following recommendations of the WHO and national state health care bodies, the company is urging everybody to care about themselves and their relatives, follow the self-isolation regime. TAIF-NK keeps focusing its actions on providing safety and health of people in its industrial facilities.

Affiliate report