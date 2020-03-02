Ruslan Shigabutdinov: “We expect Nizhnekamskneftekhim's new director to multiply all the results achieved”

Ayrat Safin has headed Nizhnekamskneftekhim by the unanimous decision of the shareholders and approval of the president of the Republic of Tatarstan

Azat Bikmurzin has resigned as director general of the company. This was announced on 27 February at a board meeting of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The shareholders supported his initiative and dismissed him from his post. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Management reshuffling

The name of the new director general of the company became known on 27 February at the meeting of the board of directors of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. It is Ayrat Safin, who previously headed the ethylene plant of Kazanorgsintez. Ayrat Safin was born and raised in Nizhnekamsk. He started working at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, worked his way up from a locksmith to a division manager.

“I worked at Nizhnekamskneftekhim from 1997. I was a division manager when I was engaged in modernization at the synthetic rubber plant. In 2005, at the invitation of the management of Kazanorgsintez, I went to Kazan to build the new polycarbonate plant. In 2013, I received the offer to work at the ethylene plant, I worked as the plant's chief technologist. Then, I have headed the ethylene plant for seven years. The offer was received from the shareholders and management of TAIF Group. After 15 years of absence here, I am very proud that I have the opportunity to become part of the team of the legendary Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant, and I hope that I will be useful," Safin said.

According to Ayrat Safin, he faces important tasks that he will start implementing in the next few days. “The tasks, set by the management and shareholders of TAIF Group, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, are to continue the positive development of the company through the implementation of investment projects designed until 2030.



The goal is to improve the company's economic performance and increase tax payments to the regional and federal budgets. This is strengthening in the field of environment, industrial safety, and continuing to work in the social sphere," Ayrat Safin told the Realnoe Vremya correspondent.

The candidacy of Ayrat Foatovich was also supported by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.



“We expect the new director to multiply and improve all the results that have been achieved at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. It's difficult when you start with a base that has a significant size. Here, you need to work two or three times more, show more activity. Mr Safin is in the prime of life and will be able to multiply, strengthen all the traditions laid down at Nizhnekamskneftekhim and give impetus to the further development of the company," said Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the director general of TAIF.

The meeting of the board of directors of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC was attended by Tatarstan Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov.

“On behalf of the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan, let me wish you good luck and success. So that all the initiatives being worked out at the plant, all the plans are realised. The overall situation is quite complex. The competitive situation is getting worse for enterprises. We wish you as quickly as possible up to to learn the intricacies of this production, it's a big ship. We wish you success so that in the future Nizhnekamskneftekhim will remain a highly competitive company, leading exporter, socially responsible company, and safe company for its employees. So that we can continue to be proud of an enterprise such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Good luck at your new place!” Albert Karimov said.



After the meeting, the new leader of Nizhnekamskneftekhim was presented to the director's corps.

“I'm leaving of my own accord”

Azat Bikmurzin at the board meeting took the initiative to leave his post in connection with the transition to another job. This decision was supported by the council.

“The decision was not unexpected for me, I initiated this issue myself, but it was a little different in terms of optimizing the company's management. There are a number of issues for further improvement, and it was decided to accept the TAIF group's proposal. This was my decision," the former CEO said.

Azat Bikmurzin did not announce his new position.



“First I just need to rest. Thirty years of work at such a company is a long time, I need to look around, then make a decision. I will inform you about this in the near future," Bikmurzin shared his plans with the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya, adding that the most significant event during his leadership at Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the modernization of the BTF.

“A lot of events have happened over 30 years, and over the last 6 years — important for our city, for the company — the reconstruction of BTF, the laying of the new contaminated runoff manifold to the production site to the BTF. This is very important, in a timely manner, and it helped to resolve acute issues. Besides, big projects — ethylene, combined cycle power plants — await ahead. I would like to wish my team on their new path of development everything to work out, the team to work smoothly and the tasks set to be fulfilled. I wish the new CEO more confidence, more strength, and patience so that he can quickly get used to the work at Nizhnekamskneftekhim," said its former CEO.

At the board meeting, many warm words were spoken to Azat Bikmurzin. Director General of TAIF PSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov noted his significant contribution to the development of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

“We highly value Azat Shaukatovich's work. The results that the company has today in comparison with the results of 6 years ago are a big difference. A huge work has been done, impressive indicators have been achieved at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and the colossal, grandiose, managerial, organizational and technical experience that Azat Shaukatovich has today should be preserved in the Republic of Tatarstan, multiplied and further developed," he said.

“For services to the Republic of Tatarstan”



“All these years, the work has not been in vain. Your authority, your achievements, they do not disappear, they multiply. Therefore, let me congratulate you with words of gratitude. Thank you for your great work and give a letter of thanks for many years of hard work for the benefit of the development of the petrochemical industry of Tatarstan, for high professionalism and a great contribution to TAIF Group. Let me give you a memorable gift — the anniversary sign dedicated to the 25th anniversary of TAIF Group. It is made of precious metal, released in a limited series, it is given in TAIF only in honour of the most important events," said Ruslan Shigabutdinov at the award ceremony.



The next day, Azat Bikmurzin was awarded a medal for services to the Republic of Tatarstan at the council meeting of Tatneftehiminvest Holding.

“At the instruction of the president of the Republic, Azat Bikmurzin will be awarded the medal of the order of merit for the Republic of Tatarstan for his labour achievements and long-term fruitful work. In accordance with the decision of the president of Tatarstan, I am informing you about this decree. Taking into account the merits and contributions of Azat Bikmurzin, the president will personally present this award to Azat Bikmurzin at the board meeting of Tatneftehiminvest Holding in the presence of all leaders of the petrochemical and other industries, the minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan said.



He noted that the achievements of Nizhnekamskneftekhim are backed by the great work of the entire team, which Azat Bikmurzin has led since 2014. “This year marks almost 30 years of the general work experience.



You started from the very bottom — with an apparatchik, filling bumps, gaining experience, gaining credibility in the work team. Azat Bikmurzin led this huge ship, the largest complex in Europe, through all the dangers. Since 2014, the company has managed to increase the volume of actual production by 16%, a lot of projects have been implemented to modernize, introduce new installations and address environmental issues that are particularly acute in the Nizhnekamsk and Nizhnekamsk industrial zone.

New major projects have been launched — it is Ethylene-600, the power plant that is currently under construction, methanol, and much more. The projects were successfully launched, and the foundations for future growth were laid, all within TAIF.

I would like to say that no matter what circumstances arise in life, Azat Shaukatovich, everything changes, fortunately or unfortunately. Any of us can be shaken hands tomorrow, said kind words and sent to the new management, but wherever we are and whatever we do, I want to say that we will always remain friends. I would like to thank you for the years of constructive work and just for interesting communication. Therefore, once again, accept my words of gratitude both at work and in person. Taking into account the energy that you have and the physical shape that you maintain, I am sure that you will be able to contribute to the welfare of the republic and the implementation of its projects for many years to come, and we will communicate," Albert Karimov said warmly.



In response, Azat Bikmurzin thanked everyone for their kind words and wished success to the staff of the company.

" worked in this structure and other structure at the enterprise for six years. I would like to thank all the members of the board of directors for their fruitful work and wish them further success, prosperity, new projects and the implementation of the tasks that have been set. I think we will talk again, we need to talk about important points and share our experience. Thank you all again.

I would also like to thank our presidents separately. This is primarily due to our current president, Rustam Nurgalievich, for his trust and constant support. Of course, my highly respected Mintimer Sharipovich for his trust. He approved my appointment as CEO six years ago and gave me parting words. I am also grateful to the entire team, the board of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Also, all contractors and related companies that we have been working with for 53 years. Accordingly, the plant stands firmly on its feet. I want the CEO, taking into account all the factors, to pay attention to the most important and most valuable — to the staff, to the people, and not go once again about some emotions or things that can affect the stable work of the entire team. We employ about 20,000 employees here. This is really a city-forming enterprise. It is necessary to take into account the existing historical factors and work very subtly and carefully. I hope you can do it. Good luck!” Azat Bikmurzin said.