“We have many centres”: muftis dispute about the capital of Russian Islam

As a Muscovite, mufti of Moscow, I can say that the centre of Russian Islam is in Moscow (laughing). The centre is where we are, where these is an activity, where actions are taken, events take place. And if every region claims to be the centre, it is a very good indicator. Everybody understands how great, huge Islam is. And everybody wants to be the first, this is great. Quran says: “Compete with each other in performing good deeds”. This is precisely some competition with each other in performing good deeds. The most important thing is that this competition be mutually reinforcing that helps achieve great goals, perform tasks we set to ourselves or we are given. There is a lot of events dedicated to the Islamic world anyway, quite many beautiful important words are pronounced there, a lot is explained. But at times this remains just as words, reports. While little is done in real life. We should understand what we urge people to, society must be ready for it. We could make it real together and see the results of projects even today. As for today’s projects, they have been discussed for decades, but we haven’t achieved any result in the end.