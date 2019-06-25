Rustam Minnikhanov to offer president of Turkmenistan to join Russia-Islamic World Group

The Kazan Kremlin about the political agenda, appeal of Tatarstan citizens to Putin and saving of the Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant (KZSK)

Messages from residents of Tatarstan on the Direct Line of Vladimir Putin held recently, searches in the administration of Yelabuga district were discussed at a briefing in the Cabinet of Ministers on 21 June. Official representative of the Kazan Kremlin Lilia Galimova commented on the downgraded rating of Vladimir Putin, the participation of the president of Turkmenistan in the Sabantuy competitions in Kazan, the work of the Russia-Islamic World Group, as well as work on the rescue of the Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant (KZSK) and KZSK-Silicon plants. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Direct Line and Putin's approval

A large number of questions from Tatarstan came to the Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The journalists at the meeting with the speaker of the Kazan Kremlin interested in how they were going to work in the region and whether they are at all? According to Lilia Galimova, the questions asked by Tatarstan citizens are typical for the whole country. They are related to the lack of specialists, shortage of land and other problems of large families:

“The instructions that the head of the state has given in the course of the direct line, which in one way or another relate to Tatarstan, will certainly form the basis for further work of the president of the republic and the government to resolve these issues,” said Galimova.

She also explained the process of work on the appeals. First, they are sent to the ministries and departments that oversee these issues: “But they are many, so not everything can get directly to us — it's a huge amount of information. You know that, if I'm not mistaken, about 2 million messages have been received.”

It is important that only appeals in the form of a letter are considered. “SMS is not a ground like an official appeal,” the speaker added.

Before the Direct Line, the employees of KZSK and KZSK-Silicon took the opportunity to save the factories — through Realnoe Vremya online newspaper they appealed with a video message to Putin with a request to influence the situation. Galimova noted that “the work is underway with the Federal ministry of industry and trade.”

Before the Direct Line, the employees of KZSK and KZSK-Silicon took the opportunity to save the factories. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Berdymukhamedov in Kazan on the day of Sabantuy



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov pays a one-day visit to Kazan on Sunday, the Kremlin representative said. The meeting will be accompanied by a guard of honour — such is the requirement of the international protocol. The cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan began with Berdymukhamedov's first visit to Kazan in 2008, when the first cooperation agreement was signed.

As Lilia Galimova explained to the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya, Rustam Minnikhanov is going to offer Berdymukhamedov that the representative of Turkmenistan should join the Russia-Islamic World Group.

The group of strategic vision Russia-Islamic World was established in 2006 after our country joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as a consultative body to expand cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries. In 2006-2009, the group held a meeting in Moscow, Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah and Kuwait, in 2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to lead the group of strategic vision Russia-Islamic World and to resume its activities. In June 2015, a meeting was held in Moscow in an updated format. In 2018, the meeting of the group was held in Dagestan under the chairmanship of President Rustam Minnikhanov, where they discussed issues of countering extremism through education. At the moment, the group includes 56 people from 28 countries — former leaders of high rank, representatives of science and the public, business circles, religious leaders (Islam and Orthodoxy).



Earlier, Realnoe Vremya told that on June 19 Minnikhanov came to Moscow for the presentation of the strategic vision group Russia-Islamic World (on behalf of President Putin, Minnikhanov headed the group). “In this case, Rustam Nurgalievich performs the national, all-Russian mission. The foreign ministry provided a platform, which gathered the ambassadors of Islamic states at the invitation of the ministry of foreign affairs, and during this presentation they had the opportunity to better understand what Russia wants in building relations with the Islamic world,” Galimova explained.

At the moment, Russia-Islamic World Group includes 56 people from 28 countries — former leaders of high rank, representatives of science and the public, business circles, religious leaders (Islam and Orthodoxy). Photo: tatarstan.ru

Most of the work of the president of the republic is to involve as many states as possible in the group, the interlocutor said, so he “plans to raise the issue during the visit [of the head of Turkmenistan].”



Lilia Galimova revealed the indicators of foreign trade turnover with Turkmenistan — while it is stable at the level of 23,9 million US dollars. Despite that the highest figure in the history of the relationship was in 2015 (about 121 million dollars). Export structure — wood, products, animals, rubber, import structure, plastic, vegetables.

“The Turkmen side actively cooperates with our large enterprises — it is one of the largest consumers of the KAMAZ brand in Central Asia. In April, the delegation of Tatarstan paid a visit, reached agreements with the ministries and concerns of Turkmenistan on the formation of the technical part of the applications for the supply of 250 KAMAZ trucks.”