Kazan International Film Festival 2019: 400 applications and business platform

Business is expected to help cinema

Photo: Maksim Platonov

On 24 April, the Kazan International Muslim Cinema Festival, which has been held in the capital of Tatarstan for the fifteenth time, opened in the Great hall of the Kamal Theater. Read about the opening ceremony in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

All the approaches are occupied

The procession of guests and participants of the Kazan Film Festival on the “red carpet” was traditionally scheduled for 6 p.m., but almost in an hour all the approaches to the steps leading to the main entrance of the Kamalov theater were occupied by the public. The favourite entertainment of Kazan film fans, especially those who did not get to the opening ceremony, is to shoot media persons on the cell phones. So it has been this time.

In the foyer of the Kamal Theatre, creating a festive atmosphere, the theatre orchestra was playing, one could also drink coffee and eat croissants and chak-chak or get an autograph from a celebrity here. The audience enthusiastically approached both the city stars and to our filmmakers. For those viewers who did not speak either Russian or Tatar languages, the translation into English was carried out — it was possible to take headphones in the foyer.

Tatarstan cinema figures were represented by a large group. Director Ildar Yuzeev and his wife — producer Marina Galitskaya could qualify for one of the most elegant couples of the opening ceremony. The film by Yuzeev about Shigabutdin Mardzhani is in the main competition. Aleksey Barykin seemed to be establishing new ties, his film Vodyanaya had success in the box office. Screenwriter of Baygala Mansur Gilyazov said that they together with Ildar Yagafarov in the summer launch a new project – they are starting to make the film by the screen version of Gilyazov Isenmesez.



A favourite pastime of the Kazan movie fans, especially those who missed the opening ceremony, is to take pictures of media persons on their cell phones

The Kazan International Muslim Film Festival has been held with the support of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov in partnership with the strategic vision group Russia — Islamic World. This year, the festival is be held in the framework of KazanSummit forum, its participants also became guests of the festival.

Thirteen awards

The opening show, as usual, did not convince with originality and creativity, although it should be noted that this time it has been in a slightly accelerated rate. It was led by actor of the Kamal Theatre Iskander Khayrullin and Yulia Rutberg — the duo turned out to be quite nice and well played, despite that in the course of conducting the programme they had to improvise. Khayrullin was elegant in a gray suit, Rutberg appeared before the public in a satin white dress and... Tatar national vest, decorated with traditional ornaments.

At the very beginning, the prizes of the Kazan film festival were presented to the public, there will be 13 of them this year. The awards will be given to the creators of the best feature film, authors of documentary and short films, films for children and participants of the nomination of the national Tatarstan cinema. The ceremony of presenting the prizes, which was staged quite beautifully, was overshadowed by the ruthlessly thundering music, the volume of which at that moment was not regulated.

In total, 55 films from different countries of the world participate in the competitive demonstration, ten films in each category, and only in the nomination “national cinema”, there will be 15 films. This number of films was presented by the selection committee, having watched more than 400 works.

Vasil Shaykhraziev on behalf of the head of the republic welcomed the guests and participants of the film forum

Speaking at the opening of the festival, Deputy Prime Minister Vasil Shaykhraziev on behalf of the head of the republic welcomed the guests and participants of the film forum. “Like in sports, let the victory be for the strongest. The capital of Tatarstan is hosting the international film festival for the fifteenth time, and we see the number of its participants growing from year to year, the number of participating countries is increasing,” Vasil Shaykhraziev said.

According to him, in connection with KazanSummit, a large number of representatives of the Islamic world is now being in Kazan. It is possible that business and cinema will be a good, productive alliance.

1 / 35 Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonovв

Maksim Platonov