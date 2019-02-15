Dmitry Azarov: ''We learn a lot from our neighbours. From Tatarstan, perhaps, most of all''

The governor of Samara Oblast’s interview with Realnoe Vremya

In early February, Samara hosted the Volga region semifinal of the contest Leaders of Russia. The competition of managers is held in the country for the second year, but has already earned the unofficial status of a ''career elevator'' in Russia. Governor of Samara Oblast and 'honorary mentor of the project'' Dmitry Azarov told in the interview to Realnoe Vremya what to do with the drain of young leaders to Moscow, how to overcome the closure of Soviet Kuybyshev and about his satisfaction with LADA Vesta Sport.

''Learning is not shameful''

In what areas does Samara Oblast consider itself the leader of the Volga Federal District or aims to obtain this status?

We hold the leading positions in our traditional industries: mechanical engineering, aerospace cluster, chemistry and petrochemistry. But today, the regions compete not in industries, but in technologies. That is why we promote modernisation and the introduction of new, modern technologies. This is our task. By the level of technological security of the industry of traditional specialization we are not always ready for the challenges posed by the market. Therefore, now this is the area of our increased attention — a lot is being done to modernize AvtoVAZ, petrochemical and other industries.

We are quite successfully developing in IT sector, and Tatarstan is an example for us in many ways. A well-built system at the level of regional management allowed to develop successfully the IT cluster in Tatarstan. We learn a lot from our neighbours in general and from Tatarstan in particular, and maybe even most of all. It is not a shame to learn, it is a shame not to learn. So we see those areas in which the region can take the leading position in the near future, including in the high-tech sector.

''The World Cup showed that our city is interesting for tourists, that we have a great potential in this area, both in terms of domestic and international tourism. It is important to develop infrastructure and other components.'' Photo: progorodsamara.ru

''Many tourist motor ships specifically sailed past Samara at night''

Mikhail Maltsev in the interview with Realnoe Vremya among the main tasks of the region called the increase in its tourist attractiveness. For the head of the Department of Tourism of Samara Oblast, it is a logical statement. What do you think?

I was born in Kuybyshev. For me, as for many residents, for many years it was primarily an industrial city. In Soviet times, to keep our industrial developments secret, there was a fixation on the closeness of Kuybyshev. The development of tourism was out of the question. Many tourist motor ships specially sailed past Samara at night when it was impossible to see anything.

But today, on the contrary, we are working on the tourist attractiveness of Samara Oblast. The World Cup showed that our city is interesting for tourists, that we have a great potential in this area both in terms of domestic and international tourism. It is important to develop infrastructure and other components. In general, we strive to improve the quality of life in the region. This concept should meet the needs of the residents of the region. Major changes are being made in the sphere of healthcare, social work and construction. In 2018, we commissioned 1,5 times more housing than in previous years.

Returning to the development of the automotive industry, are you satisfied with your LADA Vesta Sport, the first buyer of which was you? Do you expect that your example will be actively followed by people of the country?

I will promote local products as much as possible. I specifically do not say the word ''advertising'' (smiles) — because it is not quite appropriate for me as a person working in the field of public administration. But I will definitely promote the distribution of goods produced in Samara Oblast.

My purchase of the car is one of the episodes, there have also been others. For example, during the World Cup, we presented a Niva car to the author of the first goal scored in Samara (the product of AvtoVAZ went to Serbian player Alexander Kolarov — editor's note). I will continue to do everything that depends on me, on the one hand, to increase the competitiveness of Samara goods, and on the other — to expand their markets of presence.

And of course, I am fully satisfied with my new car.

I will continue to do everything that depends on me, on the one hand, to increase the competitiveness of Samara goods, and on the other — to expand their markets of presence. Photo: twitter.com/samregion_press

'Effective leaders' from the province prefer to continue their career in Moscow

There are many examples of how the finalists from the Volga region and other federal districts leave the region to build a career in Moscow. And last year's Samara winner of Leaders of Russia Anna Sirota is no exception, — our Samara colleagues reminded Azarov at the media scrum.

The example of our compatriot Anna Sirota, who after winning the competition received an offer from a large company and moved to Moscow, is not very illustrative. Her decision about the change of residence is associated with specific areas of her activity. Anna is a specialist in international logistics, the effective management of which is possible mainly from a Moscow office.

But there is really a competition between employers for the Leaders of Russia, large federal companies are looking for them. And I also looking for these leaders, the regional government is working on creating conditions for their fruitful work in the public administration and, of course, in business. Today, many companies are beginning to realize that in a rapidly changing world the right person in the right place is more important than corporate strategy. Everyone is interested in forming effective teams, attracting captains of business and public administration. We will promote participation in the competition and help participants to express themselves. Wherever they used their forces in the future: in their native region, in Moscow or in another subject of the Russian Federation.

''One person has officially given me permission to call him my teacher. This is my teacher at the Polytechnic Institute — today it is the Samara State Technical University — German Nikolaevich Dyakonov. <...> An amazing person who had a great positive impact on me.'' Photo vk.com

Whom would you call your mentors in your career? – the last question from Realnoe Vremya.

I was lucky, I had many wise mentors. First of all, it's my parents. I think, for each person they are the most important, the very first mentors. But at the same time, moving through life, I had mentors in the field of business management and education. I am not ready to list them all by name, but I can say that one person has officially given me permission to call him my teacher. This is my teacher at the Polytechnic Institute — today it is Samara State Technical University — German Nikolaevich Dyakonov (Azarov — a graduate of the Department of Automation and Information Technology — editor's note). With German Nikolaevich we communicate until today. By the way, he was a famous captain of KVN in the 60s, played in the final with the Baku Polytechnic University. Together with Yuly Guzman, they were two captains of that legendary final. An amazing person who has had a great positive impact on me.

Again, I want to emphasize that at every stage I had mentors who allowed me to develop. Although they do not always recognize themselves as such. For example, there were mentors who beared a negative charge, but they definitely gave me a lot, spurred me to develop.