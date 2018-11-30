TAIF-NK successfully implementing mortgage programmes

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov

Seven hundred and sixty TAIF-NK employees received apartments under housing programmes from 2005 to 2018. It has become possible thanks to the Social mortgage and Additional corporate programme, for the implementation of which the oil refinery allocated 1,8 billion rubles. Which employees can count on obtaining a subsidized housing – read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

''TAIF-NK gave me a loan for down payment of 277,000 rubles''

Semen Palatkin, an HRCC process unit operator, has recently become the owner of a new three-room apartment. The young man is living with his parents, so he has long wanted to buy his own apartment for his future large family. He considered new buildings and secondary housing, compared mortgage rates in different banks, and as a result a year ago filed documents for an apartment under Additional corporate programme for employees of TAIF Group. That time there were no free three-room apartments in the finished houses, so he had to wait a little bit when the new house in the 49th district of Nizhnekamsk would be completed and commissioned.

''Under the Additional corporate programme, TAIF-NK gave me a loan for down payment of 277,000 rubles. It is the maximum amount provided by the mortgage programme of our company. I had to make the down payment of at least 15% of the apartment cost, so I added my personal funds,'' explained HRCC process unit operator Semen Palatkin.

To help employees solve the housing problem, TAIF-NK in 2005 began to implement the Social mortgage programme together with the State Housing Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan. In 2015, TAIF-NK launched another housing programme — the Additional corporate programme for TAIF Group employees was launched with the support of the sole shareholder. The start of the new programme was given by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Director General of TAIF PSC Albert Shigabutdinov, who came to Nizhnekamsk to personally congratulate the new tenants on such a joyful event.

''It is the unique scheme, which, of course, requires large financial investments. But people are the most important thing in production, they are highly qualified personnel for our enterprises, and this means further prospects, further development of the economy, the budget of the republic, enterprises and the city. I am sure that these houses are built with good quality. I believe that there should be appropriate infrastructure, so that residents enjoy life, enjoy their children, and we will be happy for them,'' said Rustam Minnikhanov.

Thanks to the Additional corporate programme, employees continue to buy housing on preferential terms — they get a reduced bank interest rate, compensation of the mortgage interest rate at the expense of the company, additional payments for the birth of a child and funds for a down payment — all participants of the TAIF-NK programme are given 277,000 rubles. It is the loan for 15 years, which can be repaid only after 5 years, with the possibility of gradual full forgiveness of the entire amount of the loan. All employees who have worked at the enterprise for more than a year can participate in the programme. At the same time, the employment contract must be indefinite, and it is necessary to pay for housing before reaching retirement age.

The Gayneevs filed a housing application in September and a month later got the keys. The family has their own housing, but they decided to invest in the future and buy an apartment for children. They took a mortgage under the Additional housing programme at 9% per annum, while each month TAIF-NK at its own expense returns them 2%, that is, in fact, the rate is 7% per annum.

''We compared option for a long time, did calculations and looked payments. Banks offer an unfavourable interest rate. The difference is only 2% and it seems to be a little, but the mortgage is issued at least for 10 years, and over the years, the overpayment will be very big,'' said Aydar Gayneev, a lathe operator of the HRCC.

The family purchased a housing with fine finish in the 49th district. It provided everything for a comfortable life — apartments with spacious rooms and a loggia, there are convenient parking, ramps and playgrounds, which is important for young families. In addition, a new school and a kindergarten were commissioned in the neighbouring 47th microdistrict in September 2018.

TAIF-NK PSC has allocated 1,8 billion rubles for the mortgage programme over 13 years

In total, 760 families have obtained housing since 2005. Six hundred and forty-two employees out of them received housing under the Social mortgage programme, 118 families moved into new apartments thanks to the Additional mortgage programme. It has become possible due to that the company annually directs impressive funds for the implementation of social programmes. TAIF-NK has allocated 1,8 billion rubles for both housing programmes from 2005 to 2018. Most of the funds, 1,7 billion rubles, were allocated to Social mortgage, and the rest was allocated to the Additional corporate programme: the funds were used to issue loans and compensate interest on mortgage loans. TAIF-NK plans to continue the implementation of mortgage programmes in the future, which will provide all employees of the company with apartments, where everything is provided for a comfortable living of families from the moment of obtaining the keys. In new buildings, the layout of apartments is very convenient and well-designed. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, large windows that let in a lot of light. The houses in which employees of TAIF-NK receive apartments are located in new residential areas of Nizhnekamsk, not far from the forest. This year, the new district opened its doors and two main social institutions for young families — a school and a kindergarten.