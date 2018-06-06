Mexico

Appearances at World Cups

The Mexicans gave way only to the recognised leaders such as Germany, Brazil, Italy and Argentina in number of performances in the final part of the World Cup. At the same time, the quarterfinals back in 1970 and 1986 are still the biggest achievement of Mexico. It's interesting the Aztec team hasn't reached the group stage only once since then but has unchangeably stopped immediately after the 1/8 finals.

The Mexicans got to Russia quite easily by booking a ticket to the WC beforehand. Now Juan Carlos Osorio's players will need to fight to at least win the group and as maximum finally reach the 1/8 finals where the national team of Mexico has got stuck since the World Cup in 1986. It should be noted the Mexicans kept their promises given to their fans; they were obliged to go to Russia in summer. Now the football players of Mexico will be able to come not only on holiday and entertainment.

year G W D L М Total 1930 3 0 0 3 4-13 4 th in group 1950 3 0 0 3 2-10 4 th in group 1954 2 0 0 2 2-8 4 th in group 1958 3 0 1 2 1-8 4 th in group 1962 3 1 0 2 3-4 4 th in group 1966 3 0 2 1 1-3 3 rd in group 1970 4 2 1 1 6-4 1/4 1978 3 0 0 3 2-12 4 th in group 1986 5 3 2 0 6-2 1/4 1994 4 1 2 1 4-4 1/8 1998 4 1 2 1 8-7 1/8 2002 4 2 1 1 4-4 1/8 2006 4 1 1 2 5-5 1/8 2010 4 1 1 2 4-5 1/8 2014 4 2 1 1 5-3 1/8 Total 53 14 14 25 57-92 -

Head coach and best player

Juan Carlos Osorio trains the Mexicans – it's a coach without special interesting stories excluding that the specialist loves to talk with his colleagues. For instance, it's said Osorio turned to Marcelo Bielsa for tactical help after the shameful defeat by the USA (0-7). The latter seriously trained his colleague, and now his candidacy looks better than it was. West Ham forward Javier Hernández, whom people usually call Chicharito, is an undoubted leader of the current Mexican squad. The forward already has about 50 goals for the Mexican squad, and he already became its best forward in history of the league. Despite not a very successful season in the EPL, Javier Hernández will become the power of Mexico, what he has already proved in international tournaments many times, including at the Confederations Cup in Kazan when he scored a decisive goal to the national team of Russia.

Preliminary squad: Ochoa – Layún, D. Reyes, Moreno, L. Reyes – Herrera, Guardado, Jonathan dos Santos – Vela, Chicharito, Lozano.

Base camp and cities

At the Russian WC, the Mexicans will fight with the reigning world champions Germany, the national team of Sweden, which ''buried'' Italy's chances at the last moment, and South Korea at the group stage. Juan Carlos Osorio's players will start the tournament with a match against Germany in Moscow where they chose a base camp, which is in Khimki. Then Mexico will need to go to Rostov-on-Don to play with Korea as well as to Yekaterinburg for probably a decisive match with Sweden to advance beyond the group.