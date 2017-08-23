Survey: what is behind the rating of Putin’s successors

Let's speak about whether we can (and whether we should) publish a rating of successors while the ruler is safe and sound and how all this story linked with interests of inter-elite squabbles or whether it is just 15-minute fame of political expert Mikhail Vinogradov.

Today I discussed this topic with many journalists. There were many different versions about who benefits from it. Nobody wants to believe that Vinogradov could do it just to spread a false story: to give a topic and look how it will descend the mountain augmenting details. Some people notice that one can't be in the top of Yandex without the Administration of the Russian president, others note that pro-Kremlin political experts write about the rating (their reaction is quite negative). Some people ask why some people are on the list while others – aren't.

Nevertheless, this story is interesting right like an 80-level troll. Here it is interesting to look not at the very report because the criteria and gradation of estimates in it can be questioned. These results can't be verified because it is a very delicate topic where a personal attitude of the first person towards some elite representative, which can't be measured, plays a greater role than anything else.

In general, it is clear that it is inappropriate to talk about his successor while Putin is alive. For this reason, many people are all at sea now. Some people think this false story means intrigues like ''let's persuade Vladimir Putin to remain'' because Vladimir Putin is taking a pause. ''A big artist means a big pause'', take it as long as you can. Somebody thinks it is an attempt to fill the no-change scenario with an intrigue.

While I think the very topic is of no interests to the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation and those who deal with Putin's campaign because the discussion of the successor while the ruler is safe and sound weakens the ruler's positions. It reduces the motivation of voters to participate in elections. The topic of life after Putin (and actually the question ''Is there any life after Putin?'' is interesting for many people) seems to be inappropriate 6 months before the elections. It is clear that if it is widely discussed, it will delegitimise the elections and their meaning. So this false story obviously doesn't help increase the turnout.

But it helps some of the characters of the rating to ''come out of their shell'' – whether they will make a mistake themselves or be framed. For instance, a deputy of the Duma of Tula Oblast made an awkward comment. He said he saw Aleksey Dyumin as president. He took it at face value and started to comment on his presidential perspective without asking Dyumin.

This rating is good for inter-elite squabbles. In other words, interests really meet there. Vinogradov is good because he can be interpreted endlessly. For instance, is Medvedev's first position in the rating good or bad? From a short-term perspective, it is good – it strengthens his positions, demonstrates that he is still in line, the tandem is somehow conserved. That is to say, his positions of prime minister as strong as positions of United Russia's leader. On the other hand, can we presuppose that the successor can be appointed several years before making a decision, that he will rank first in the rating and this forecast will come true? I think our society is not ready to repeat what already happened. You cannot step into the same river twice. And the first place here is not a demonstration of a high level of claims to the presidency or big chance of getting it. It is rather on the contrary.

At the same time, the figure of Navalny appears in the rating for a reason. So the authors elegantly give to understand that they presuppose an alternative scenario is possible. In other words, there is a scenario where Putin passes the homeland's throne to the person he chooses himself. And there is an option where the elections take place without his participation and maybe even despite his opinion. Although it is a weird option – it is clear that the presidential elections where Navalny will participate and win in an honest fight are unlikely to happen. But let's insert Navaly to discuss, the topic is good. Or let's insert Babich so that everybody will ask what Babich is doing there. Or let's add Sechin! Yes, it is obvious that Sechin is a serious figure who will continue having a big influence because there are other top figures who are not in the rating.

That's to say, it is the case when a politician throws a stone to the marsh, the stone flops, makes circles, frogs croak. It is such a good intellectual provocation where not only the author but also many other people are interested in. Journalists are interested because there is not news; some elite representatives are interested because there is an opportunity to explore the topic; even the very president is interested because I will repeat that reactions to the rating including reactions of the heroes of the publication are the most interesting thing here.