Minnikhanov: Tatarstan is a significant centre of Old Believers

The Old Believers forum Traditional Family Values has started in Kazan

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The important role of the Old Believers in strengthening the moral foundations of society was discussed at the opening of the forum Traditional Family Values, which took place at the National Library of Tatarstan on 29 October. It was attended by representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Old Believer Church and rais of the republic of Rustam Minnikhanov. For more information about the interaction of religious associations with the state, read the Realnoe Vremya report.

“The history of the Old Believers is closely connected with the history of the republic”

Religion plays an important role in preserving the traditional values of society, said Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan. According to him, the republic continues to work closely with different faiths, which allows us to maintain friendship between representatives of different faiths and nationalities:

“The history of the Old Believers is closely connected with the history of our republic and its multinational people. Old Believers, along with Muslims, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, and other faiths, have played an important role in the life of our republic for many centuries. And today, Tatarstan continues to be an important centre of the Old Believers. The current forum is a vivid confirmation of this.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Rustam Minnikhanov said that one of the priorities of religious-state cooperation is joint work to protect and strengthen traditional spiritual values:

“The current forum clearly demonstrates the unity of our views on the institution of family and marriage, on issues of demography, in the idea of strengthening citizenship and patriotism. It is gratifying that on this and other important issues, the Old Believers closely cooperate with representatives of other religious associations. First of all, with the Tatarstan metropolis of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Muslim Spiritual Board of Tatarstan.

The cooperation also concerns the restoration of Old Believers' churches, the implementation of cultural projects, and support for the participants of the special military operation and their families.

“Tatarstan shows a high level of interfaith dialogue”

During the opening of the forum, Rustam Minnikhanov presented the Order of Duslyk to Metropolitan of Moscow and All Russia of the Russian Orthodox Old Believer Church Cornelius.

“Tatarstan shows a high level of interfaith dialogue. Thanks to the wise policy of the republic's leadership, positive relations between the state and the church are effectively developing. We see how, with the support of Rustam Minnikhanov, old churches are being restored and new ones are being built," the metropolitan stressed.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

He also pointed out that religion is especially important in the modern world, during the special military operation:

“We, believers, are called to be not just participants, we are called to be those who protect the people on the spiritual front line. Orthodoxy protects, our Fatherland protects. We, Old Believers, feel responsible for the future of our Homeland.”

Earlier, rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with the Metropolitan of Moscow and All Russia of the Russian Orthodox Old Believer Church. “Thank you for the initiative to hold this forum in Kazan. You plan to visit him personally, it is a great honour for us," Metropolitan Cornelius said the day before. He stressed that about 200 guests from different countries, including from Africa, are expected at the forum.