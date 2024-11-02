Incidence of community-acquired pneumonia increasing in Tatarstan

The season of tick-borne diseases and hemorrhagic fever has ended

The epidemiological season of 2024 has ended in Tatarstan, deputy head of the department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Republic of Tatarstan Lyubov Avdonina stated on 30 October. According to her, the season was marked by a significant increase in complaints due to tick bites — by 25% more than last year. More than 12,000 people have contacted medical institutions with this problem.

The main reason was the combination of an early warm spring and a long autumn, which contributed to increased tick activity and greater contact of the population with nature. As a result, 31 cases of ixodic tick-borne borreliosis and 9 cases of tick-borne viral encephalitis were registered during the season.

As for hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, its season is almost over. Nevertheless, there are risks of the disease in the autumn period. This year, the number of cases has decreased three times compared to the same period last year — 262 cases were recorded. The decline in morbidity is associated with a seasonal decrease in infections and active preventive measures against rodents.

At the moment, the processing of territories is 98% complete, and all work is planned to be completed by mid-November. Lyubov Avdonina urged residents to be attentive and prepare suburban areas for winter by conducting wet cleaning and removing garbage in order to eliminate conditions for rodent reproduction.

SARS incidence decrease by 9%

Today, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is decreasing in the republic. According to Lyubov Avdonina, from October 21 to 27, the incidence rate decreased by 9%. This became possible due to the stabilisation of the situation, which has been observed since the end of September.

Since the beginning of the season, starting at the end of July, the incidence of ARVI has been increasing for nine weeks, reaching a daily increase of 15%. However, since September 30, the situation has started to improve, and over the past three weeks the incidence rate has remained stable. Compared to the same period last year, the incidence has decreased by 17%, and the total level of influenza and ARVI was below the epidemic threshold by 29%.

Avdonina noted that the stabilisation of the situation is also associated with the autumn holidays for children and the transition of some students to remote learning. At the same time, the proportion of influenza cases remains low — only 1.5%, mainly non-influenza etiology viruses such as seasonal coronavirus and rhinovirus are circulating.

Increase in community-acquired pneumonia

Rospotrebnadzor reported that vaccination continues and in order to ensure the normal operation of organised groups, it is necessary that 75% of employees be vaccinated.

Filters have been resumed in schools: since the beginning of the season, more than 6,000 students with symptoms of viral infections have not been allowed to attend classes.

Nevertheless, there is a seasonal increase in community-acquired pneumonia with an increase in the incidence of 15% compared to the previous week. This infection most often affects children under 2 years of age and people over 60 years of age. Avdonina urged the older generation to limit visits to mass events and use masks if necessary.

The situation with coronavirus infection remains stable and manageable, the incidence rate is 12% lower than the same period last year. Measles also has a stable situation with the number of cases in the range of 10-15 per month. At the moment, about 3,500 citizens remain unvaccinated.

The situation with whooping cough is also stable: since April, there has been a decrease in the incidence after a peak in August last year. Vaccination remains an important tool for protecting against diseases, and 21,000 children are planned to be vaccinated in Tatarstan, coverage is 68%.