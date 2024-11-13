Fight against speculators who do not exist: Irada Ayupova says about low number of resellers in Tatarstan

Will the republic introduce personalised tickets for theatres?

“We are really interested in the experience of the Bolshoi Theatre in terms of countering speculation. But...” — Minister of Culture of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova told Realnoe Vremya. We are talking about personalised tickets, which were introduced by the Moscow theatre. Now the audience can buy them and enter the hall only upon presenting their passport. This practice was introduced to combat speculators who buy up a large number of tickets and sell them at high margins. According to the republican ministry of culture, such an experience is of interest to local theatres, but there is a question about the very need to fight resellers. Read more about the idea and opinions of industry representatives in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“The solution to the problem is to increase the cost”

The introduction of personalised tickets in theatres raises many questions, according to Minister of Culture of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova:

“We are really interested in the experience of the Bolshoi Theatre in terms of countering ticket speculation. But, first of all, there are a lot of organisational issues. For example, you come to the theatre, but entry requires a passport — people do not always take identity documents with them. If there is no passport, then do not let the viewer in? There is no legal practice that would regulate this issue," she told Realnoe Vremya.

The second issue that needs to be worked out is the protection of personal data: “If they leak to other sources, who will be responsible?”

“Besides, imagine that you get sick and cannot attend the performance. You need to transfer the ticket, but it is personalised," Ayupova continued. “Personalised tickets can't be transferred, and a refund is required. Then mass returns will begin, but this will result in losses for theatres. We need to solve problems comprehensively.”

At the same time, there is a question about the very need to combat speculators. If the problem of resellers is really relevant for Moscow theatres, then there are not so many of them in Tatarstan. They are mostly activated only on the eve of major events and performances.

“We really have a problem of ticket shortage. You just need to catch them in time. There is a solution to the problem — an increase in the cost, tickets will appear immediately, but who will like it? Today, we artificially restrain the cost," the minister explained.

She also named another solution to the problem with speculators. For example, you can enter personalised cultural portfolios and check the number of tickets purchased on one card at the entrance.

“But, again, what if you want to go to the play with the whole family? You buy tickets for children with your card. There must be logic in these measures. We need to simplify the processes, not complicate them. I still have doubts that this will significantly simplify the processes and ensure the availability of tickets," Ayupova summed up.

“Resellers wake up for the New Year”

Ilgiz Zainiev, the artistic director of Ekiyat, agreed that republican theatres rarely face speculation.:

“This problem is always relevant, but I would not say that it is now widespread on a large scale. Now mostly resellers wake up for the New Year. Any other performance can still be watched throughout the year, but the New Year's ones are held exclusively during the holidays, and the audience wants to catch them.”

Previously, the problem of speculation, according to the speaker, was global, but now it is almost completely solved by electronic tickets.

“At the same time, for example, we have increased the number of performances, so those who want to watch them have time, and there are no problems with the shortage of tickets. Previously, there were fewer of them, so there were not enough for everyone, and speculators took advantage of this," Zainiev said.

Nevertheless, the idea itself is aimed at the comfort of the audience and brings only good, the creative figure believes:

“The ministry of culture is doing everything for the consumer, trying to shield him from speculation. I think it's not bad. First of all, the audience suffers from resellers. Theatres bear only moral losses. You can't explain to every viewer that theatres have nothing to do with it. But until you implement the idea, you will not understand how it will work and what “side effects” may appear, but in any case, the intentions are good.

“It makes sense for the Bolshoi Theatre. As for us — I don't know”

The Tinchurin Theatre, in turn, does not face speculation at all, said Fanis Musagitov, the director of the cultural institution:

“It makes sense for the Bolshoi Theatre. I don't know, I haven't heard in Kazan that there was a big problem with speculators. Our theatre does not face this at all. We do not notice any resales. The Bolshoi Theatre — I understand that it has been going on for a long time.”

Musagitov agrees with his colleagues and believes that new technologies help in the fight against speculators. For example, in their theatre, when buying tickets online, the audience is authorised, so monitoring resellers does not cause difficulties.

“As for the difficulties, usually people do not take passports with them. With the Pushkin Card, viewers already know that they need to take documents. Adults usually come with electronic tickets, and we already see all the data," he concluded.