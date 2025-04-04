Tatarstan Graduates show growing preference for Advanced Mathematics, Physics, and Computer Science in Unified State Exam

Overall number of Unified State Exam participants rises across most subjects — universities anticipate increased enrollment

Photo: Максим Платонов

Number of students taking Advanced Mathematics in Unified State Exam rises by 1,300

In Tatarstan, the total number of State Exam participants, including graduates from previous years, has increased in almost all subjects this academic year. The exceptions are two foreign languages: Chinese (the number of applicants remained the same) and French (it was chosen less often). The number of university applicants is going to increase, said Ilsur Khadiullin, Minister of Education and Science of Tatarstan.

This year's graduates have the most increased interest in Advanced Mathematics (+1,300 applicants), Russian Language (+889 applicants), Physics (+491 applicants), Computer Science (+418 applicants). “Thanks to the explanatory work [among graduates of 2025], the number and proportion of exam takers in most subjects has increased. It decreased only in Basic Level Mathematics, Literature and French," the head of the ministry of education summed up.

He added that according to the Federal Testing Center (FCT), as early as 2024, the proportion of students taking Advanced Mathematics, Computer Science, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry increased in Tatarstan. The current result was obtained by 64.6% of graduates. The republic hopes to maintain the positive trend. It should be noted that 50 graduates from Lisichansk and Rubezhny are among those taking the GIA-11 in Tatarstan this year.

The choice of entrance exams has been tightened

The growth in popularity of exact sciences this year was greatly facilitated by changes in the rules of admission to universities. Starting from March 1, 2025, Russian applicants will definitely need to take advanced subjects for their chosen specialty. As the head of the ministry explained, earlier, when applying, for example, for a chemical technologist, it was possible to take social studies. Now graduates will not have such an opportunity.

However, the stricter restrictions will apply to teaching specialties only next year. “If a graduate chooses the specialty of a Mathematics teacher, he has the opportunity to take social studies instead of Mathematics for another year," said Ilsur Khadiullin. The new rules will be in effect until September 1, 2029.

Thirty-four people have signed up for the unified republican exam in the Tatar language, Ilsur Khadiullin said.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Popularity of native language exams is growing

As for the OGE, 45,400 schoolchildren will take it this year.

“In elective subjects, graduates preferred Computer Science (48.2% of participants), Geography (46.7%), and Social Studies (38%). At the same time, the proportion of those who chose Physics, Geography and Biology has increased compared to 2024," the speaker stated.

5,793 9th grade graduates (12.8% of the total number) decided to take their native language. This is by 1,801 more people than a year earlier. The Tatar language and literature were chosen by 5,596 schoolchildren, Chuvash — 110, Udmurt — 53, Mari — 34. No one signed up for the Mordovian exam, although three Mordovian schools have been opened in Tatarstan.

The popularity of the native (Tatar) language is also growing among eleventh graders. In 2025, 34 people enrolled in the unified national exam — by 26 more graduates than a year earlier.

“Last year's exam campaign was preceded by an information war”

“Last year’s exam campaign was preceded by a real information war," the minister stated during a briefing. “The discrediting and negative rhetoric surrounding the Unified State Exam (EGE) and the Basic State Exam (OGE) in 2024 took on a professional and systematic nature for the first time, with a clear and prominent ‘leader’.”

According to him, last year, despite repeated warnings, eight 9th grade students were left without a school education certificate. They were unable to continue their studies in the 10th grade or go to college.

“In respect of the three participants, the Department of Education of the Pestrechinsky district and the prosecutor's office of the Zainsky district have already initiated statements of claim to the courts about the obligation of parents not to prevent children from passing the GIA and submit all necessary documents. On March 11 of this year, the Pestrechinsky district court satisfied the claim in favour of the child. On March 18, the Zainsky District Court satisfied the claim against two minors. At the stage of appointing a hearing in the Novo-Savinsky District Court of Kazan," Ilsur Khadiullin said.

Камиль Исмаилов / realnoevremya.ru

This year, seven more 9th grade graduates are following the same path. However, they still have a chance to get to the exams: students are ready to accept applications on an exceptional basis, despite that the deadline has already expired.