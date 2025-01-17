Ramilya Saubanova: ‘The US audience enthusiastically accepts Tatar music’

Nizhnekamsk-born singer is touring the US performing works by Yakhin and Zhiganov

Ramilya Saubanova's programme includes Yakhin, Yarullin, Zhiganov, Monasypov and Tatar folk songs. Photo: предоставлено Рамилей Саубановой

By the age of 30, Ramilya Saubanova has become a laureate of international competitions, including the World Vision Music International Competition. She received a presidential scholarship from Tatarstan and performed as a soloist at the St Petersburg House of Music. Last year, she gave several concerts in the US performing works by Tatar composers and folk songs, and this year she is preparing her first solo album with music by Latchford, Kroeser, Medtner and Brahms.

“This path was far from easy”

Ramilya, where did you study in Kazan?

My education is one of the most significant and inspiring parts of my life, which I am sincerely proud of. I studied in leading educational institutions for 21 years, including receiving a professional music education. My educational journey began at Gymnasium No. 30 with a musical and aesthetic focus in my native Nizhnekamsk. This school functioned as a specialised music boarding school in Kazan where I continued my studies from the age of 15.

Then I entered the Kazan State Conservatory named after Nazib Zhiganov where I thoroughly studied my profession for five years.

Then you went to study in the USA?

My educational trajectory led me to the Master's programme of one of the oldest and most prestigious conservatories in America — the Peabody Conservatory, Johns Hopkins University.

This path was far from easy: it required a great deal of dedication, discipline, and perseverance. But it was this powerful educational experience, intertwined with life lessons and professional challenges, that helped me become the musician and person I am today.

At a concert. предоставлено Рамилей Саубановой

“Interaction with Renat Yenikeyev was especially valuable for me”

How did you become interested in Tatar music?

Thanks to my family and teachers, I grew up in an atmosphere of deep respect for Tatar culture and music, be it folk, popular, or classical music. From an early age, my repertoire has always included works by Tatar classical composers.

Interaction with Renat Yenikeyev was especially valuable for me, as I received warm feedback on my interpretation of his works. I was also honoured to perform a concert by Rustem Yakhin with the Big Brass Orchestra at the State Big Concert Hall in Kazan. His music has always been incredibly close and understandable to me. I am happy to perform his works, share the notes and talk about him, as well as other outstanding Tatar composers. It is important to me to preserve and promote our rich musical heritage, which is an integral part of my life and work.

How did you come to organise a series of concerts of Tatar classical and contemporary music in the USA?

While studying in America, I came up with an idea for a project aimed at introducing Tatar classical music to a multinational audience. The scholarship award from the inaugural North American Tatar Summit in 2023 inspired and supported this idea.

I created a musical performance where Tatar classical piano and chamber music is intertwined with elements of a fairy tale based on Tatar legends and tales, including such characters as Batyr, Syuyumbike and Shurale. The latter, by the way, is a favourite of the audience! The musical part includes works by Rustem Yakhin, Nazib Zhiganov, Farid Yarullin, Almaz Monasypov and Tatar folk songs. The performance was supplemented with visual effects, information about the composers, folk songs and a presentation of Tatar art products.

At the Russian Embassy. предоставлено Рамилей Саубановой

Plans include making a film

I toured America with this programme, including performances in California, Maryland, New York and at the Russian Embassy in Washington. The project received excellent reviews, which led to cooperation with the Peabody Conservatory. We created a film based on this musical performance. The release of the film-performance is planned for this year, and the very fact that such a prestigious educational institution is interested in my project speaks to its significance.

How did the audience react?

The audience enthusiastically accepts Tatar music, showing a genuine interest in a new culture and asking questions about Tatarstan, a republic that many have never heard of. I am very happy that I have the opportunity to actively develop this large project, and I am inspired by the fact that, in fact, I am the only pianist in the United States representing this direction in such a format. I see my mission in sharing the rich heritage of Tatar culture, inspiring and enlightening through music. The Tatar classical music project not only reveals not only does it highlight the creativity of Tatar composers, but it also leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners, awakening interest in national identity and cultural diversity.