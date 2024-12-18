Rustam Minnikhanov: ‘He can’t even walk properly, but now he's driving’

Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan has named the most dangerous highways of the republic and suggested ways to improve safety

“Roads are improving, cars are getting faster, but people remain the same," rais of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov commented on the increase in deaths on the roads of the republic — by 37 people at the end of the year. The article by Realnoe Vremya discusses how the republic plans to use drones to combat dangerous overtaking, why residents of Tatarstan should be cautious around railway crossings, and which type of drivers Minnikhanov believes require stricter measures.

Federal and regional highways remain the most dangerous for drivers

In Tatarstan, collisions in oncoming lanes, hitting pedestrians, and crashes involving stationary vehicles remain the main causes of fatal traffic accidents.

“The situation on federal highways has significantly worsened, with a notable increase in the number of fatalities. Although there has been a decrease in the number of accidents on regional roads, the number of dead and injured has increased. It was possible to reduce all indicators only on local roads," said head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan Damir Satretdinov.

The worst situation is observed on the M7 Volga, Kazan — Orenburg, M5 Ural and Yoshkar-Ola — Zelenodolsk highways, where the main cause of deaths (48 deaths) is driving into the oncoming lane.

On the regional roads of Tatarstan, the number of deaths in road accidents increased by nine people. The most difficult situation is observed on the routes Chistopol — Nizhnekamsk, Kazan — Shemordan, Naberezhnye Chelny — Zainsk — Almetyevsk and Kuzaikino — Nurlat. To improve safety, it is proposed to install additional signs, apply noise markings and prohibit overtaking in the seven most dangerous areas.

A special UAV will be used to record traffic accidents

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported to Minnikhanov about the development of a UAV system in collaboration with Innopolis University to detect overtaking violations. The system is currently undergoing certification before commissioning. It is noted that in 2024, 1,333 oncoming traffic accidents occurred in Tatarstan — as a result, 154 people were killed and 1,869 injured.

“The Ministry of Finance needs to resolve the issues of introducing this system as soon as possible," confirmed Minnikhanov, speaking about complexes based on UAVs.

To reduce the number of head-on collisions, it is planned to separate oncoming traffic. First of all, this may concern the Kazan — Buinsk — Ulyanovsk highway, where 36 accidents with 17 deaths occurred in five years, and the Yoshkar-Ola — Zelenodolsk — M7 road (24 deaths in 5 years), where insufficient roadway width and lack of mobile communication prevent the installation of photo-video recording systems.

“Up to ten communication stations are required, but their construction is not planned due to unprofitability," Sattretdinov explained.

An underground tunnel was proposed to be built at the railway crossing in Derbyshki

There is an acute problem with safety at railway crossings in Tatarstan. Nine photo-video fixation complexes are out of service or have been completely dismantled, with no prospects for quick repair.

“I would like to draw attention to the crossing on the 6th kilometre of the road near the Temple of all Religions. Due to the repair of the highway, traffic has increased significantly there, and the photo-video recording complex has been dismantled. Now this creates a real threat of accidents," said Alexander Cheremnov, the deputy head of the Gorky Railway for the Kazan territorial administration of the branch of Russian Railways.

Another problem that was raised in the presence of Minnikhanov was the railway crossing at Derbyshki station. Due to heavy traffic and an increase in the number of trains, the crossing is often closed, making it difficult for residents of the village to pass. Cheremnov was asked to consider the construction of either an overpass or a tunnel as the only solution to ensure traffic safety.

“Maybe we should create our own company so that there is order”

In 2024, for the first time in three years, a fatal accident involving an electric scooter occurred in Tatarstan. There has also been an increase in the number of medical facility visits due to injuries from falls from electric scooters or collisions with pedestrians, which is attributed to the widespread availability of rentals.

“These accidents show that the infrastructure of cities in the republic does not allow the integration of electric scooters into it. In this regard, it is proposed to consider the exclusion of the possibility of providing land plots for the placement of electric scooter rental stations. Positive practice is already available in other regions," the interior minister suggested.

“These scooters — I've always been against them. Of course, they should only be used in special places where there is infrastructure. Each of you feels discomfort when an electric scooter is heading towards you. He can't walk, but he drives. It is necessary to approach this issue more harshly," Minnikhanov concluded.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan, the illegal work of foreign taxi drivers also remains a serious problem. This year, the traffic police has identified more than 60 such violations.

“It is necessary to restore order, it is necessary to make tough decisions. This is a good business. Maybe we should create our own company so that there is order. How? “You can't even ride yourself, and here you are, potentially transporting people," said the head of Tatarstan.