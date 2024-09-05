‘We need to start making dombras on a large scale’

Dartfest has discussed the ways of development of Tatar music

There is interest in Turkic-Tatar and classical music, but there are not enough managers. Photo: предоставлено пресс-службой лейбла Yummy Music

The DartFest festival was held in the Kazan Kremlin on Republic Day. The Akyl Fabrikasy lecture course was organised at it, where the deputy editor-in-chief of Realnoe Vremya online newspaper, Radif Kashapov, held a discussion on the topic of ways to develop Tatar music. The participants offered to arrange a flash mob with the participation of 100 cubists, and the Saydashev Museum — to get its own orchestra.

“One of the problems is the manufacture of instruments”

Almaz Askhadullin, the leader of the ALPAR ethnic group, who performs ancient music on ethnic instruments — dombra, kyl-kubyz, quray, and various percussion, took the floor first. This year, Askhadullin was responsible for the music in the theatrical prologue at the Kazan Sabantuy.

“The group has small, but victories," Askhadullin began. “We performed successfully last year in Egypt. The guys went to Turkey and Kazakhstan themselves. Everyone runs our business on their own. Our next festival is on September 13-15 in Antalya, where, thanks to the activities of Gulnaz Ziangirova, last year we held several lessons on quray, kubyz, and our own ensemble is being organised in Antalya. My group and I will show that, in addition to the quray and bayan, the Tatars have dombra, kobyz, familiar to the Turkic world. Besides, we have been invited to the TRT channel. We are going to Ankara on September 18 and will play our songs. Perhaps, the local Tatars will want to hear more familiar topics, but we will present baits and munajats that are understandable to the Turkic peoples.”

Also in September, the ensemble is travelling to Atyrau, Kazakhstan. Through communication with other teams, Askhadullin understood the common pain — the lack of good instruments. Therefore, ALPAR, as an association of creators and craftsmen, began to make instruments themselves.



“Why is Tatar music still associated with bayans?" the question was asked. This is due to several factors, Askhadullin explained. In particular, with the mass release of bayans.

“We need to start making dombras on a large scale," the musician continued. “Master Jalil and I started making beautiful kyl kobyzes and dombras. But they are very expensive. Because these are artisan instruments. That's why we started making kobyzes. We already have 100 of them, and these kobyzes have a stand for teeth.”

Therefore, Askhadullin proposed to arrange a flash mob — to gather a hundred people who are ready to play kobyz and record it on video.

Miras remains the main large-scale festival of Tatar academic music. предоставлено пресс-службой ГАСО РТ

“I feel sad at the Miras Festival”



Aydar Niyazov, who is studying to be a conductor, is known as the head of the Orchestra of National Music. The orchestra ceased to exist a few months ago, but now they intend to revive it, since Niyazov managed to win a grant from Uz Telem to conduct concerts. The band plays exclusively Tatar music.

“Our Tatar classical music is not being developed," Niyazov noted. “I am currently studying for a bachelor's degree at the conservatory. And I'm the first conductor there. There is no conducting school now. The school of composition has also failed, everything rests on people like Milyausha Khayrullina.

There is practically no conventionally “Tatar” music on digital platforms, the conductor pointed out, except in rare cases. But why aren't they recorded by the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan?



“They should be interested in this music," Niyazov expressed his opinion. “At the Miras Festival, I feel sad because I see: this music is not played there from the heart.

Therefore, the musician expressed gratitude to the Kamal Theatre Orchestra, which is working on the poem “Su Anasi” by Enver Bakirov this season. It should be noted that, in fact, the opera and ballet theatre should do such work.

“We don't have a young Tatar orchestra. All the orchestras that you know are attached to theatres," Niyazov pointed out, after which a reasonable thought sounded: after all, the musicians of the Orchestra of National Music often play in the Saydashev Museum, why not assign it to this institution? In the end, Niyazov complained that classical musicians do not have enough experienced managers.

Aydar Niyazov conducts at the Saydashev Museum. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

“What is happening now is ripples on the water”



The director of the museum, Aydar Akhmadiev, noted that any movement, project, begins with 100-300 people. So it's only a matter of time before it gets big. Akhmadiev was sitting next to Milyausha Khayrullina, with whom, as a librettist, he wrote the opera Kavi-Sarvar. Khayrullina is studying in Moscow.

“I have overgrown contacts," she told the news. “I'm doing orchestrations, edits, and I have planned several projects for next year. The last two years have been spent under the sign of Kavi-Sarvar. When there was a choice, a festival, a laboratory in other cities, or my opera, singing, rehearsals, I chose Kazan.

“I have in mind my future works, what I want to write in time," the composer continued. “It's probably important to think strategically, toughly, and career-wise. But it is important for me that I have the spiritual strength to write what I have planned. In creativity, we do not reach for money, but we are ready for different jobs. Somewhere you do everything for free, somewhere you are gratefully adequately get paid. But when you think only at the level of “how much you will get paid”, this is a dead end. I am always for music, creativity, and art.”

The “soft power of networking” is difficult for all composers, Khairullina noted, pointing out that educational institutions produce many music authors, but we don't even know most of them. She is now preparing for a song concert at the Grand Concert Hall on September 20.



“I've been saving up for it for six months," Khayrullina admitted. “I don't rest at all. I work until 3-4 am to raise money: renting a hall, a piano, projectors. The Grand Concert Hall doesn't even have normal microphones! After Kavi Sarwar, people will come — and it should be special. There are a million positions that I want to do efficiently. And now I'm working, saving up for my concert.

“It seems to me that development is based on individuals," Khayrullina summarised. “There was serious state support at the beginning of the 20th century, when the USSR decided to show that every nation in the country has its own face. There is no such thing now. What is happening now is ripples on the water. Now everything depends on us personally.”