2bn rubles allocated for new building of Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan

Photo: Максим Платонов

A new building for radio engineering measurements will appear on the territory of the Gorbunov Aviation Plant (branch of Tupolev JSC) in Kazan. A tender for 2 billion rubles appeared on the website of government procurement.

The project was developed by Kazan Giproniaviaprom named after Tikhomirov. The list of works included:

preparatory works;

planning of the construction site;

construction of pile foundations;

installation of enclosing structures;

roof installation;

engineering network laying;

finishing works;

installation of a screen, protective equipment (gates, doors and filters), radio-absorbing material (with a quick fastening system) of the camera;

landscaping, etc.

Kazan Aviation Plant is part of the United Aircraft Corporation owned by Rostec state corporation. The plant focuses on the construction and repair of Tu-160 combat aircraft. This year, the plant is going to deliver the first Tu-214 aircraft, First Deputy General Director of corporation Konstantin Timofeyev told Realnoe Vremya. There are 12 Tu-214 passenger aircraft at various stages of readiness. As the corporation’s press service additionally reported to Realnoe Vremya, the 2024 plan includes the production of one new aircraft and one airliner with restoration of its airworthiness. It is planned to produce four aircraft in 2025 and seven aircraft in 2026.

Realnoe Vremya recently wrote that Kazan Aviation Institution and Tupolev are going to become one of the developers of a wing mechanisation projects where metal will be replaced with lightweight composites. скриншот с сайта ОАК

According to the terms of the contract, the work must be completed by 31 December 2025 or until the parties fully fulfil all their obligations. The work is being carried out within Development of the Military-Industrial Complex state programme.

In November, construction of additional facilities for the production of Tu-214 aircraft began at the Gorbunov Aviation Plant. The plant will build a machining centre for the production of long parts and a new building for the modular and final assembly of Tu-214 aircraft.