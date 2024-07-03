Number of state-funded and employer-sponsored places growing in Tatarstan universities — by 5.5% in 3 years

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The admission campaign to Tatarstan universities this year is distinguished by an increase in the number of state-funded places and a new mechanism for employer-sponsored education, the minister of education of the republic and rectors of major universities stated at a briefing in the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan on 25 June. About the features of admission to educational institutions in 2024 — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Increase in the number of state-funded places



The admission campaign in Tatarstan started on June 20. Universities can independently set deadlines for submitting documents, except for the framework established by the government. This was announced at the briefing by Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin.

First of all, the minister announced the number of state-funded places. For example, this year, just over 22 thousand applicants can enroll in educational institutions free of charge. Over the past three years, the number of state-funded places in universities in Tatarstan has increased by 5.5%.

Most of the state-funded places are allocated in Pedagogy — 2704 places. It is followed by Computer Science and Computer Engineering (1808 places) and Electric and Thermal Power Engineering (1527 places).

Ilsur Khadiullin also recalled that the results of the Unified State Exam of schoolchildren are valid for four years, and starting this year, applicants can apply to five universities for five specialties at once.

At the same time, the cost of education for students on a contractual basis has increased significantly in Tatarstan. The Humanities have risen in price the most. The Kazan Federal University has broken its price record here. For example, the annual fee for the specialty Advertising and Public Relations has increased by 61%.

New mechanism for employer-sponsored education

During the briefing, the minister also said that in 2024 the mechanism of admission to this format of education in Russia has changed. The entire process of accepting employer-sponsored students will take place on the Work in Russia platform.

Before the new mechanism appeared, applicants independently applied to organisations to conclude a contract on employer-sponsored education. Often, this format did not suit the employer, and the graduate had to look for a new place.

Starting this year, employers are required to publish their proposals on employer-sponsored education on the portal no later than June 10, the minister said. Applicants will review them and leave applications for suitable options.

At the moment, more than 1.5 thousand offers from employers have been published on the platform.

Most state-funded places are in KFU, least — in the KSMU

As for the situation in specific universities, the KFU has the most state-funded places this year — 7499, the minister noted. Another 4092 students will be accepted by the KNRTU on a state-funded basis, and 2700 — by the KAI. The fewest budget places are in the KSMU — 508.

In general, the number of places for any form of education in Tatarstan is growing. For example, this year the KFU accepts 15.7 thousand applicants, KGASU — 1.5 thousand, KAI — 5.2 thousand. In total, according to the plans, 148.1 thousand graduates will enroll in republican universities this year.

At the same time, according to rector of the KNRTU Yuri Kazakov, the university, unlike other universities, purposefully lowered the admission control figures for applicants:

“Today we've talked about that the admission quotas are growing. The situation at our university is a little different. And this is emphasised by the purposeful management strategy of the university. This year we have purposefully lowered the admission targets for bachelor's and specialist's degrees by 261 places. My task, as the head of the university, is to make chemical technology education at the KNRTU elite.”