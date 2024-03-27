Tatarstan fleet of Meteor ships to double by 2026

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The fleet of Tatarstan’s Meteor-2020 high-speed ships is planned to be expanded with four new ships by 2026. Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan told Realnoe Vremya about it.

An agreement on four Meteor-2020 ships was signed in December 2023.

At the moment the fleet has six ships under a leasing contract: five Meteors — three of them are of the older generation (project 342E) en route from Kazan to Tetyushi via Bolgar, two new Meteor-2020 and one Voskhod-51, which ran aground in May 2022. Another four new ships will join the fleet by 2025 and 2026.

“We are planning to start using the new ships gradually, as soon as the ships are ready to leave the Gorky plant in Zelenodolsk,” Realnoe Vremya was told in the press centre of Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan.



The would-be Meteors that will belong to Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan can be used for river trips between Kazan and Samara. It should be reminded the launch of this route was put off until 2025.

At the same time, it was said in December 2023 that the ships for Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan would be built outside the republic — the Alexeyev Central Hydrofoil Boat Design Bureau in Nizhny Novgorod and the Kostroma Shipbuilding Plant.