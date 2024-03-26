Cancellations of mass events and a memorial on Baumana Street

How Kazan mourns with the whole of Russia

Photo: Максим Платонов

The tragedy at Crocus City Hall on the evening of March 22 has changed the life of the country. Mass events have been cancelled in Tatarstan, in a significant part of universities, education takes place remotely, and the clock on Baumana Street has turned into a spontaneous memorial.

Rescheduling

Works on the Crocus territory continue, the number of victims is growing. Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of Tatarstan, expressed his condolences in connection with the tragedy, sending telegrams to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov: “Tatarstan is deeply saddened by the news of the death of many innocent people as a result of the terrorist attack committed at Crocus City Hall. We all deeply mourn the victims of this monstrous and inhuman crime.

On behalf of the residents of the republic and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We ask you to convey to them words of support and sympathy in connection with the irreparable loss. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the tragedy.”

By the decision of the rais of the republic, all mass events were cancelled in Tatarstan on March 23. In particular, theaters are rescheduling scheduled productions to a later date, some of them have also removed the events of March 24.

Additional security measures have been introduced in shopping malls: here they started checking bags and taking people through metal detectors.

Ak Bars Arena. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Kazan residents coming to Baumana Street



In the evening, special lighting was turned on at the Kazan TV tower, as in other cities — the colours of the Russian flag and the image of a candle. As in other cities, memorials to the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall appeared all over Tatarstan. In particular, in Naberezhnye Chelny, it was organised at the city hall on Azatlyk Square, in Mendeleevsk — at the monument to the Unknown Soldier in front of the Yunost cinema. In Zelenodolsk — at the stele in the village of Mirny.

In Kazan, the memorial appeared on the central Baumana Street near the clock. Residents bring flowers, toys, and candles. Representatives of the Young Guard of United Russia and the House of Friendship of Peoples, including director Timur Kadyrov, visited it.

In an interview with journalists, Irina Alexandrovskaya, the chairman of the Council of the Kazan Russian National Cultural Association, noted that the terrorist attack was committed during the holy month of Ramadan and Great Lent.

The day before the tragedy, on March 21, Kazan residents performed at Crocus City Hall — Oleg Ivenko presented the thriller ballet Milligan Personalities here, presented for the first time on the stage of the Musa Jalil Tatar Opera and Ballet Theater last fall.



On March 24, Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared a day of national mourning.