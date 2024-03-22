Kazan ranks first in rating of million-plus cities in Telegram use

Photo: Максим Платонов

Kazan ranks first in the top of million-plus cities in Telegram use. Two-thirds (65%) of the citizens use this messenger, Realnoe Vremya was told by the press service of MTS. People usually use Telegram during lunch time: from 13 to 14 hours.

Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg are second mong the cities — they have 64% of the users. Ufa is third in the top 3 with 62% of users.

The share in Tatarstan in general is lower — 58%. In this indicator, the republic shares the position with Dagestan, Adygeya and Kaliningrad Oblast.

Magadan Oblast (70%), Sakha (Yakutia) (67%) and Saint Petersburg as a large city (65%) are in the lead of the rating.

Authors of the study stress that the monthly number of Telegram users in the country at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 exceeded 85 million people. It is 10% above the same period in 2022. Over 70% of Russians use the messenger actively: 63% of users visited the platform over 25 times a month in the fourth quarter of 2023.