Rustam Minnikhanov discusses the creation of North-South transport corridor in Tehran

Photo: courtesy of the Tatarstan rais’ press service for realnoevremya.ru

During Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov’s business trip to Tehran, the leader discussed cooperation issues with Vice Oil Minister of Oil, head of the Iranian National Oil Company Mohsen Hojastemehr.

As the Tatarstan leader’s press service said, the International North-South Transport Corridor, which would allow including Tatarstan logistic centres into chains leading to Iranian ports, became one of the topics for discussion. As a result, there will appear a possibility of delivering cargo to Iran by sea and other Near Eastern, African and Southeast Asia.

courtesy of the Tatarstan rais’ press service for realnoevremya.ru

Minnikhanov reminded the audience that Tatarstan is one of Russian leaders in domestic regional product, industrial production, retail trade turnover and investments in fixed capital and other indicators. He also said that the republic firmly ranked first in milk production in Russia, it produces 30% of Russian polyethylene, 43% of synthetic rubber, one in two lorry and one in three cargo car, manufactures 7.2% of Russian oil of which 65% is processed in the republic.

Also, the Tatarstan rais talked about plans for creating an Iranian commerce centre in the republic where different products of Iranian manufacturers will be directly exhibited.

Minnikhanov invited representatives of the Iranian Ministry of Oil and a business delegation of Iran at Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum, which will be in May, and the annual Gas and Petrochemical Forum in August 2024.