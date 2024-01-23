Over 68 million rubles for regional road maintenance in Tatarstan

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Tatavtodor road repair company is looking for a contractor to maintain regional roads in 2024. 68.4 million rubles will be allocated for these purposes. Roads in 25 districts of Tatarstan will must be maintained.

18 types of work at once for the contractor

Tatavtodor doesn’t name specific motor ways and roads. However, they all are located in different part of the republic.

The contractor will have to deal with 18 types of work at once: bush cutting, grass cutting, regular cleaning of road signs, barriers, reflective elements from snow and mud.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

According to the price cost sheet, grass cutting is the most expensive work — over 22 million rubles. Road workers will have to cut the grass in places where it is impossible to do the work mechanically. More than 7 million will be spent to crush trees and bushes into wood chips. 3.2 million rubles were allocated for bush cutting.

Applications can be submitted until 2 February.

27 million for Vysokaya Gora District

Tatavtodor published a similar tender a week ago. However, the costs on Vysokaya Gora District alone will total 27.7 million rubles. The price is so high because the works will have to be done for three years, not a year.

The scope of work is also big. The contractor will be doing 54 types of work until 2026. This is road maintenance, territory greening, equipment installation.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Also, the contractor will must repair roads. Constructors will remove hole spots, fill cracks on concrete and cope with other defects. The ground layer will have to be restored in segments with swampy and weak soil.

Roads, road signs and other elements will have to be kept clean. This refers to public bus stops as well as ground pedestrian crossings.