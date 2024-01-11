Tatarstan cinemas collected over 178 million rubles during New Year holidays

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Tatarstan cinemas collected over 178.2 million rubles during the New Year holidays, Realnoe Vremya found out.

Serf 2 by Klim Shipenko was especially popular among Tatarstan residents. Residents and guests of the republic spent a total of 80.3 million rubles from 1 to 8 January. A bit less than 200.000 spectators went to watch it.

The Bremen Musicians ranks second. The tale raised 60.4 million rubles. Around 150.000 spectators watched the film. Three Warriors and the Centre of the Universe is third. It collected 18 million rubles during the first week of 2024. 48.000 Tatarstan residents saw it.

screenshot of realnoevremya.ru

Russian cinemas collected a total of 5.8 billion rubles during the given period. The top 3 didn’t change.

Serf 2 has raised over 2.5 billion rubles in Russia since early 2024. It was released on 1 January.