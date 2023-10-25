Almost 87m rub to be spent on arrangement of centre for human capital potential development of tourism industry in Kazan

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Roman Khasaev

In Kazan, they are ready to spend almost 87 million rubles on the overhaul of the premises used to organise the work of the Centre for the Development of the Human Capital Potential of the tourism industry. The organisation is already open — it is located on the basis of the Volga State University of Physical Culture, Sports, and Tourism at 11a and 16a Universiade Village streets. For more information about what was needed to equip the Centre for Human Capital Potential Development of the tourism industry, see the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Two budgets will provide financing



Despite that the Centre for Human Capital Potential Development of the tourism industry in Kazan has already started work, the Main Investment and Construction Department of the Republic of Tatarstan (GISU RT) has placed a tender for the search for a contractor for the overhaul of the premises of the Volga Region State University of Physical Culture, Sports, and Tourism only now. Their responsibilities also include the purchase of furniture, inventory and equipment for the organisation.

They are ready to give almost 87 million rubles for all these works. Funding will be provided from both the republican and federal budgets. The contractor will be given a 30% advance payment after the conclusion of the contract.

The work, as it is usually prescribed in the draft contract, will need to start from the moment of its conclusion. The contractor is obliged to submit the finished work by the end of February 2024.

realnoevremya.ru/Oleg Tikhonov (archive)

The complex of construction and installation works with engineering networks was estimated at 38,1 million rubles. It will cost almost twice as much to purchase a set of technological equipment — 18 million rubles. Another 16,3 million rubles will be invested in “other works”. The rest of the initial contract price — almost 14,5 million rubles — is value-added tax.



The ventilation and air conditioning system will be updated in the premises intended for the Center for the Development of Human Capital Potential of the tourism industry. The workers will have to disassemble the floor and lay a new one — made of granite slabs, install new radiators and ten toilet bowls. A new fire alarm system is also provided.

Among the technological equipment purchased for the centre are laptops — 30 pieces for a total of almost 733,5 thousand rubles, six rotary FullHD cameras for conferences for 612,3 thousand rubles, 26 headphones with microphones for 8,3 thousand rubles, as well as six wireless keyboards for 3,2 thousand rubles. The list also includes a touch-screen tablet, wireless mice, four round tables, 49 black chairs.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

They buy, for example, and a bedside table for a coffee machine for almost 32 thousand rubles for the organisation. For comparison, a table for a teacher will cost almost ten times cheaper — three thousand rubles.



The centre opened before the new academic year

Let us remind that the Centre for the Development of Human Capital Potential in the tourism industry was opened in Kazan in a solemn atmosphere at the end of August 2023 under the national project “Tourism and the Hospitality Industry”. It is planned to train regional teams aimed at developing projects for the development of tourist territories.

The teams of Tatarstan, Bashkiria, and Samara region will be trained in the first stream of professional retraining “Management of the development of tourist territories: project approach”. Full-time training lasts 470 hours and finishes in December. The next seven groups begin training in January 2024.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

At the end of August, the Volga State University of Physical Culture, Sports, and Tourism, on the basis of which the new educational organisation is located, received a subsidy of 14 million rubles from Tatarstan. It was intended directly for the creation of the Centre for the Development of Human Capital Potential in the tourism industry, as well as for training in professional retraining programmes.

