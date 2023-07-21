Auto market hitting the gas: results of first half of the year

Record sales were registered in the car market in June, for the first time since March 2022

The future of parallel car imports at current exchange rates is questionable. The share of “Chinese” cars in the sales of new cars is already approaching 50%. Lada is still the most affordable and popular car. What the results the Russian automotive industry are in the first half of 2023, which brands are preferred in Tatarstan, and whether one should expect an increase in car prices — in the traditional review from the analytical service of Realnoe Vremya.

Three-fold sales growth

In the first half of 2023, 401,6 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Russia — by 14% more than in the same period last year. In June, according to the analytical agency Autostat, 82,4 thousand cars were sold (2,5 times more than in June 2022) — this is the largest monthly result since March last year.

Tatarstan is no exception: in June, 3,2 thousand new cars were sold in the republic — almost three times more than in the same period last year. In May — 2,8 thousand new cars. In the Volga Federal District, 16,709 cars were sold in June — 2,9 times more than a year earlier. In May — 14,3 thousand new cars.

In June, 3,2 thousand new cars were sold in the republic. realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

Sales of new passenger cars in Tatarstan and the Volga Federal District



May 2022 May 2023 Dynamics in may June 2022 june 2023 dynamics in july Tatarstan 771 2798 262,9% 1090 3205 194% Volga Federal District 4473 14315 220% 5843 16709 185,9%

Data of Autostat Info

Lada (1,3 thousand cars), Chinese Chery (315) and Haval (273) are the leaders in Tatarstan. So far, “Korean” Hyundai (224) and Kia (206) maintain strong positions. But in the near future, they may be pushed by Geely, Exeed, Omoda and Changan. Besides, 80 Moskvitchs were sold in Tatarstan in June.



Top 10 car brands in Tatarstan in June

№ model june 2022, units july 2023, units dynamics, % 1 Lada 327 1277 290,5 2 Chery 61 315 416,4 3 Haval 36 273 658,3 4 Hyundai 117 224 91,5 5 Kia 119 206 73,1 6 Geely 33 128 287,9 7 Exeed 18 118 555,6 8 Moskvitch 0 80 - 9 Omoda 0 75 - 10 Changan 6 57 850

Data of Autostat Info

A similar picture is in the Volga Federal District — Lada (7,710 new cars), Chery (1,684), and Haval (1,430) are in the top. The 4th place — Geely (794). Omoda (592), Changan (590) and Exeed (405) are actively growing. Also in June, 269 Moskvitch cars were sold in the Volga Federal District.

A similar picture is in the Volga Federal District — Lada (7,710 new cars), Chery (1,684), and Haval (1,430) are in the top. realnoevremya.ru

Top 10 car brands in the Volga Federal District in June



№ model june 2022, units july 2023, units dynamics, % 1 Lada 2158 7710 257,3 2 Chery 386 1684 336,3 3 Haval 207 1430 590,8 4 Geely 241 794 229,5 5 Hyundai 658 676 2,7 6 Omoda 0 592 - 7 Changan 35 590 1585,7 8 Exeed 104 405 289,4 9 Moskvitch 0 269 - 10 Toyota 132 257 94,7

Data of Autostat Info



Dependence on technology from China

“The dynamics of AvtoVAZ's production looks very good: in the first half of 2023, the manufacturer increased the production of cars and assembly kits by 48,7% compared to the same period last year and plans to further increase production and sales," said Anna Buylakova, an analyst at Finam. “Lada is one of the most popular models of passenger cars, and the withdrawal of competitors opens up good opportunities for the manufacturer.”

The prospects of other Russian manufacturers — Sollers and Moskvitch — are connected with the Chinese partner JAC, since these models, in fact, are repainted JAC cars, notes Azat Timerkhanov, the head of the press service of the analytical agency Autostat: “Today, when there has been a transformation in the market, this may be enough, but in order to develop further, perhaps, they need their own platform. But these are huge investments," he comments. “The same applies to AvtoVAZ — there are their own platforms, but they need to be updated.”



“The Russian automotive industry is currently an import-dependent industry," agrees Anna Buylakova. “Breaking the usual commercial relations is a serious blow for the industry, but it can give it an impetus to become more independent. The process of localisation of production is not fast. The industry will continue to depend on imported components in the near future, but there is potential for the development of competencies within the country on a longer horizon.”

Azat Timerkhanov believes that the Russian auto industry is again “stepping on the same rake again," only if Russia used to look to the West, now it is looking to the East.

“With all the complexity of localisation problems, we may again become dependent on foreign suppliers, primarily from China," he warns. “We can only hope that they will not 'give us up', like former Western 'partners', and we will not have to solve problems with finding alternative suppliers again and conduct numerous discussions on the development of our own automotive component industry.”

Russians are not ready to completely switch to Chinese cars



“In the current conditions, the Chinese are developing more than successfully. According to the results of the first half of 2023, the total number of Chinese dealerships in Russia has approached 1,5 thousand and amounted to 46% of the entire official dealer network of the country," Alexander Potapov estimated at Otkritie Auto. “According to the abundance of new Chinese models sold in any foreign market, Russia took the confident lead last spring. Their total number exceeded a hundred, and if the same dynamics is maintained, the debuts of new China brands may at least double by the end of the year.”

In the current conditions, the Chinese are developing more than successfully. realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The share of Chinese cars in the sales of new cars is already approaching 50%, the expert notes. The only limiting factor for the even more active development of Chinese brands on the market is the price.



“Within 2 million rubles, the choice for new Chinese cars is no longer so wide, since the cost of many of them has already exceeded this mark," says Azat Timerkhanov. In fact, within 2 million rubles from Chinese models, one can choose only among new products that have appeared on the market recently, for example, Kaiyi and BAIC. “However, it is difficult to say what awaits you in the process of their further operation. Therefore, it is better to add another 500-700 thousand to these 2 million, and the choice among Chinese cars will significantly expand," he recommends.

Igor Shagapov, the presenter of Auto Selector's Advice channel, is sure that people who have 1-3 million rubles in their budget will continue to choose time-tested cars — used European or Japanese cars with two or three owners and a small mileage. “The domestic consumer is not yet ready to fully switch to the Chinese car industry," the expert is convinced.

According to Autostat agency, in just 5 months of 2023, Russians bought almost 2,3 million used passenger cars — by 24% more than in the same period last year. About a quarter of this amount was accounted for by domestic cars — 526,5 thousand units. Their volume of purchases increased by only 7% during the reporting period. Accordingly, the remaining 76,6% are foreign used cars (1,72 million), the volume of purchases of which increased by 30%.

People who have 1-3 million rubles in their budget will still choose time-tested cars. realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

“In the used car market, as well as in the novelty market, there is now a shortage of choice and an increase in prices. The focus of buyers has shifted towards more age-related options: if earlier a motorist chose from 3-5-year-old cars with mileage up to 100 thousand, now it is 5-7-year-old cars with mileage up to 200 thousand," says Igor Shagapov. “Many have become more loyal to minor problems in the history of the car: minor accidents, several owners, the absence of a 'fat' configuration.



Prices accelerate the dollar exchange rate and the deficit

Parallel imports could not compensate for the volume of deliveries of the withdrawn Western brands, so it is natural that their stocks have practically dried up. Against this background, there has been a sharp rise in the price of American and European cars over the past six months (on average +115% and +38%, respectively), Azat Timerkhanov notes. And Chinese cars, who today act as an alternative to the withdrawn foreign cars, have added only 4% in price during this time.

“The weighted average price of a new passenger car in Russia today is 2,65 million rubles — by 11% more than a year ago. For used cars, this figure is less — 0,98 million rubles, but it also increased by 11%," Azat Timerkhanov notes.

Anna Buylakova expects continued growth in car prices this year, in particular due to the devaluation of the ruble.

Parallel imports could not compensate for the volume of deliveries of withdrawn Western brands. realnoevremya.ru

“Cars in Russia today are much more expensive than in other countries, due to the shortage of supply and the high cost of delivery," says Alexander Potapov, an expert at Otkritie Avto. “Against the background of the current growth in exchange rates, prices will continue to increase monthly in both the primary and secondary markets.”



At the same time, in his opinion, the future of parallel imports is doubtful while maintaining the current dollar exchange rate. “There is already a significant reduction in new orders for parallel imports, and in 2-3 months we will see a significant decrease in warehouse balances, which will mainly affect the market in early 2024," he believes.



With a foreign exchange rate of up to 70-75 rubles per dollar, this channel was profitable for dealers and provided the best price for the final buyer. “After the growth of the exchange rate above 80 rubles, the profitability of this business immediately sank," the expert comments.

In general, in the first five months of 2023, Toyota (7,684), Hyundai (3,053), BMW (3,007), Mercedes-Benz (2,867) and Mitsubishi (2,673) made up the top five brands in parallel imports. The overwhelming volume of registrations in parallel imports falls on SUV-segment cars — about 65%. Three out of four imported cars are owned by private individuals.

The year promises to be fruitful

According to the forecasts of Autostat agency, 800-900 thousand new passenger cars will be sold in Russia in 2023. Compared to 2022, the car market will grow by about 30-45%. This is due both to the effect of a low base, and to the expansion of Chinese brands, which are becoming more and more in the Russian market.

“The second half of the year has always been more productive for our auto retail than the first, even during periods of relatively quiet business. This year we expect a similar picture," Alexander Potapov forecasts . “This will be facilitated by the growth of AvtoVAZ sales and the further expansion of the Chinese business. The sales of 900 thousand new cars at the end of the year look like the most realistic scenario.