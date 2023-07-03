Rustem Garipov: ‘We cannot get through to the citizens that road rules must be followed’

Number of road accidents notably rises in Bugulma, Zelenodolsk and Vysokaya Gora districts

Despite all the measures taken, the number of road accidents in Tatarstan grows and the amount of casualties in them goes up. 1,196 accidents were registered from January to May 2023 where 1,458 people had different injuries. Compared to the same period last year, the amount of road accidents increased by 34. Their rise turned out to be more notable in Bugulma, Zelenodolsk and Vysokaya Gora districts, Tatarstan, said head of the regional Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Rustem Garipov.

The number of casualties rose by 16 people compared to January-May 2022. The death rate during the first five months of the year turned out to be better — the number of deaths reduced by 20 people, to 85.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

“Clashes, pedestrian knockdowns, obstacle knockdowns and roadside accidents are the main types of traffic accidents,” said Rustem Garipov.

The incidence of accidents also rose because of drivers with a driving experience of less than two years violating the traffic code by four accidents, to 75. 104 Tatarstan citizens got injured in them, six died. The number of injured people and deaths reduced by eight and four people respectively.

The amount of bus accidents is on the rise too. 42 accidents were registered on Tatarstan roads from January to May, which is 11 more than during the first five months last year. The number of casualties in such accidents augmented by ten people, to 54. No deaths were registered.

“One of such high-profile situations took place on the M7 Volga highway. A bus driver who came to Tatarstan from a neighbouring region transporting nine passengers was arrested. He had all signs of alcohol intoxication during the arrest,” Rustem Garipov said.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

To report on a drunk driver to avoid a trouble on the road

The number of accidents because of wrong way driving. 95 accidents of this type took place during five months of 2023 — 54 less than during the same period last year. 37 residents of the republic died, 146 got injured — this is 17 and 102 people less than in January-May 2022.

“37 people — is a huge number. Yes, traffic police officers work in this area, stop lawbreakers who enter the opposite lane,” claimed Rustem Gairpov.

A fall in the number of accidents because of drivers with signs of alcoholic intoxication as well as people who died and got injured in them was registered too. 50 accidents of this kind occurred with six deaths and 62 injured citizens.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

“Compared to the same period last year, all key indicators decreased: road accidents, deaths and victims. But this problem is still here. It should be solved altogether,” said Rustem Garipov.

He urged the audience to report on people driving a car in a state of intoxication to the traffic police as soon as possible not to punish them but “to avoid a tragedy.” This can be done anonymously calling at 112 or 01 or through a special Telegram bot. Rustem Garipov also indicated that Tatarstan residents themselves “can prevent a tragedy” taking away the driver’s key or taking him out of the cabin.

“Many say this is squealing, denunciation. No matter how this is called, we need to avoid a road tragedy,” the head of the regional Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

A third of accidents with pedestrians took place because of their own fault

336 road accidents took place in Tatarstan with pedestrians in five months of 2022 — nine less than in January-May last year. In particular, 109 accidents were registered because of their fault, that’s to say, nearly a third of the total number.

“Unfortunately, we cannot get through to the citizens that road rules must be followed no matter if you are a driver or pedestrian,” claimed Rustem Garipov.

19 people died in these accidents, which is six less than during the same period last year. Particularly 13 deaths were caused in accidents that happened because of pedestrians. 328 Tatarstan residents got injured.

“We don’t indicate without a reason that it is pedestrians’ fault. We all perfectly saw videos when citizens cross the road in the wrong place in Kazan, they were knocked down and the pedestrian died on the scene,” Rustem Garipov paid attention.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

“A car is a machine. There can be a technical error, perhaps a driver can be drunk or intoxicated by drugs, perhaps they can fall asleep because of excessive tiredness. The pedestrian should understand this and always think about it before stepping onto the road,” said Rustem Gairpov.

“Only children’s safety chairs save the kid”

The traffic police pays special attention to children accident-related traumatism. It rose in Tatarstan this year. 172 minors got injured in 159 accidents, which is 18 more than in January-May last year. The number of deaths didn’t change — four kids.

“We lost two kids on the highway. Both of them were passengers who died because of a clash. One kid crossed the road in the wrong place in Chelny. He was admitted to hospital and then died. The fourth kid is in Almetyevsk District,” said Rustem Garipov.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

The head of the regional Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said urged Tatarstan people to transport children in the car only in a special chair. According to him, “only children’s chairs save the kid.”

64 accidents with kids took place on Tatarstan roads in January-May 2023 — 19 less than during the same period last year. One minor died. Another 66 kids were injured. 20 kids on bicycles suffered in 20 road accidents. Both the number of accidents and number of casualties decreased by 9 compared to January-May last year. There were no deaths.