Passage to some forests of Tatarstan to be closed for almost a month

As Realnoe Vremya found out, the authorities of Tatarstan are restricting access to the territory of a number of forestry enterprises of the republic in connection with their treatment from harmful organisms. For 21 days, citizens will not only be forbidden to stay in these forests, but also to pass through them by transport. It is specified that the decision is necessary to ensure fire safety.



According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan, the relevant restrictions apply to the territories and sites of Dzhalilsky, Sarmanovsky, Aznakaevsky, Aksubaevsky, Ibraykinsky, Chernorechensky, Chuvash-Brodsky, Yukhmachinsky, Alkeevsky, Alekseevsky, Baganinsky, Bilyarsky, Bolshepolyansky, Kzyl-Yulsky, Aktanyshsky, Kalininsky, Menzelinsky, Muslyumovsky, Vishnevo-Polyansky, Timerlikovsky, and Malbagush forestries.

During this period, a special dispatching service of the Forest Fire Centre will work for citizens, which will consider appeals in connection with the situation in the forests. At the same time, the Ministry of Forestry of the republic needs to organise notification of persons using the territories in the area of work. Besides, the agency will need to install warning notices at a distance of 300 metres from the borders of the forests, as well as block all roads passing through these areas.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov (archive)

Let us remind that in mid-April it was reported that in Tatarstan, due to the high fire hazard of forests, class IV and V, restrictions will be imposed on the stay of citizens in forests and the entry of vehicles into them. It was clarified that the roads to such territories would be blocked with barriers, and special patrols would monitor them.



This restriction also applies to the entire territory of the forest fund within the borders of Agryzsky, Aznakaevsky, Aksubaevsky, Alkeevsky, Almetyevsk, Arsky, Bavlinsky, Bilyarsky, Bulgarian, Bugulminsky, Buinsky, Elabuga, Zainsky, Zelenodolsk, Isleytarsky, Kaybitsky, Kaleikinsky, Kamsky, Kzyl-Yulduzsky, Laishevsky, Leninogorsk, Lubyanka, Mamadyshsky, Menzelinsky, Nizhnekamsk, Nurlatsky, Privolzhsky, Prigorodny, Sabinsky, Tetyushsky and Cheremshansky forest districts of Tatarstan.

From April 17 to May 10, 2023, a special fire protection regime is in effect in Tatarstan. During this period, it is forbidden to build bonfires, burn solid household waste, dry grass and garbage.