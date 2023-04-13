Number of corporate bankruptcies falls and extrajudicial ones rise

Tatarstan as well as other Russian regions and the whole country in general continues living amid sanctions pressure and a task of replacing imports that was set. Even though the number of corporate bankruptcies falls, the amount of bankruptcies among individuals and sole traders is up, according to the federal resource in the first quarter of 2023.

The same situation was seen last year too — the number of notifications about the launch of bankruptcy proceedings dropped almost by a third, while the number of notifications of property sale surged by 57.9% at once. Read more about the first three months of the year in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Tatarstan shares 7th place in number of corporate bankruptcies with Bashkiria

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinat Fatykhov

The fall in the number of corporate bankruptcies in the first quarter of the year was registered in most Russian regions. It decreased even to zero in some of them — it is Nenets Autonomous District and Buryatia. One bankruptcy was registered in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Oryol and Magadan oblasts, Jewish Autonomous District, Adygeya and Kalmykia.

Lipetsk Oblast where the number of corporate bankruptcies surged compared to January-March 2022 by 300% at once, to four, is one of the few exceptions in the general tendency. Their number also grew in Ulyanovsk Oblast (+60%, to 16), Kostroma Oblast (+57.1%, to 11), Khabarovsk Krai (+36.4%, to 45), Tula Oblast (+30%, to 13), Perm Krai (+28.6%, to 18) and Kirov Oblast (+9.1%, to 12).

In the number of registered corporate bankruptcies registered in the first quarter of 2023, Tatarstan shares 7th position with Bashkiria where this number totals 33. It is 34% less than during the same period last year.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Moscow is first — 330 corporate bankruptcies in three months, which is 40.3% less than in January-March 2022. Moscow Oblast is second (109 bankruptcies), Saint Petersburg is third (85), Krasnodar Krai is fourth (46), Khabarovsk Krai is fifth (45), Sverdlovsk Oblast is sixth (35). Chelyabinsk, Samara and Novosibirsk Oblasts also made it to the top 10.