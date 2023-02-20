Positive migration balance only in Tatarstan among Volga regions

Positive migration balance totals 9.142 people

From January to November 2022, Tatarstan turned out to be the only region of the Volga Federal District where migration growth was registered. To compare, during the same period last year, it was registered in eight out of 14 regions of the Volga District. Besides Tatarstan, it was Bashkortostan, Mari El, Udmurtia, Nizhny Novgorod, Orenburg and Samara oblasts.

According to the official statistics, the positive migration balance in Tatarstan from January to November 2022 is assessed at 9.142 people. Over this period, 82.294 citizens arrived in the republic, 73.152 left it.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Compared to January-November 2021, the positive migration balance in Tatarstan reduced by 14%. It was 10.634 people then, which was the biggest figure in the Volga Federal District.

Migration loss in the Volga District amounts to 18.400 people

In 11 months of 2022, the migration loss in the Volga Federal District was 18.434 people. 659.650 citizens arrived during this period, 678.084 citizens left.

To compare, in January-November 2021, a positive migration balance — 22.338 people — was registered in the Volga Federal District. 695,090 citizens entered its territory in 11 months, 672.752 left it.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

The biggest migration loss from January to November 2022 among the Volga regions was registered in Saratov Oblast — minus 5.566 people. It is 1.4 times more than during the same period last year.

The smallest migration loss was in Samara Oblast — 327 citizens. To compare, in January-November 2021, the balance was positive — 7.117 people.

On the basis of the Russian Statistics Service, Realnoe Vremya published a comparable table in migration loss and gain in January-November 2021 and 2022:

January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Bashkortostan -2.449 +7.963 Mari El -927 +854 Mordovia -2.557 +553 Tatarstan +9.142 +10.634 Udmurtia -447 +276 Chuvashia -3.249 -56 Perm Krai -3.853 -2.908 Kirov Oblast -423 -1253 Nizhny Novgorod Oblast -2.059 +4.207 Orenburg Oblast -2.954 +104 Penza Oblast -2.098 -671 Samara Oblast -327 +7.117 Saratov Oblast -5.566 -3.915 Ulyanovsk Oblast -667 -567