A night in Kazan costs a tourist more than in Saint Petersburg

Kazan doesn’t fall behind Moscow in tourist traffic

Kazan is in the top 20 most popular tourist destinations on November holidays. Saint Petersburg became the leader in number of reservations, it is followed by Moscow, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad and Krasnaya Polyana.

“Unlike last year, the rating has fewer southern destinations — Crimean cities left the list, instead, Nizhny Novgorod, Tula, Pskov, Yekaterinburg, Veliky Novgorod, Tver, Golden Ring cities (Yaroslavl, Kostroma, Suzdal, Vladimir), Makhachkala, Vladivostok joined the top 20. High demand is seen in Caucasian Mineralnye Vody — Pyatigorsk and Kislovodosk are also among the most popular cities on the November holidays,” said Ostrovok.ru online hotel booking service.

Photo: Maxim Platonov/ realnoevremya.ru

High price of hotels is an obstacle

In general tourists book hotels in Russian cities for 4,000 rubles a night on average. The average booking receipt on the November holidays is 12,000 rubles per three nights. Accommodation in Krasnaya Polyana hotels is the most expensive for tourists — a room is 6,400 per night here, in Suzdal — it is 6,100 rubles, Sortaval — 5,400 rubles, Vyborg — 5,100 rubles.

Hotels in Kazan are booked for 4,600 rubles per night whereas in Moscow a room is 4,400 rubles on average, accommodation in Saint Petersburg is 3,700 rubles, it is the lowest price tag among Russian big cities. A cheaper option is only in Pyatigorsk — 3,600 rubles, Murmansk — 3,500, Yekaterinburg, Makhachkala and Novosibirsk — 3,300 rubles.

Photo: Maxim Platonov/ realnoevremya.ru

Tourist started to spend less

One in three tourists chooses three-star hotels when travelling across Russia, such hotels account for 29% of all bookings. Apartments are also in high demand, their share has risen from 6% last year to 19% this year. Four-star hotels hold 15% of bookings. Tourists choose no-star hotels (9%), two-star hotels (8%) and five-start hotels (4%), hostels (4%) less.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

In general the share of Russian destinations has increased by 83% this year among all bookings on holidays (on 2-8 November 2022), it was 66% during the same period last year. Tourists have made reservations in more than 600 cities and settlements of Russia.