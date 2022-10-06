Need of Tatarstan employers for employees decreases by 1.3 times

Tatarstan is the second in Volga Region by number of vacancies in employment centres



At the end of August 2022, 47102 vacancies declared by employers were registered in the employment service of Tatarstan. This is 1,3 times less than at the end of last summer, when there were 61,7 thousand of them.

Compared to the end of July 2022, the number of vacancies in the employment service of Tatarstan has decreased, but almost imperceptibly, by only 232. Such data is provided by the Tatarstan State Statistics Service.

Tatarstan ranks second among the regions of the Volga Federal District by the number of vacancies posted at the end of August. The greatest need of employers for employees is registered in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 62,677 job offers.

In general, at the end of the summer of 2022, 370,886 vacancies were submitted to the employment service in the Volga Federal District. This is by 1,15 times less than at the end of August last year.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

The smallest number of vacancies in the employment centres of the population was declared by the employers of Mari El. At the end of August, there were 6,727 vacancies in the neighbouring Republic of Tatarstan, which is 1,2 times less than on the same date in 2021.



10,3 thousand unemployed at the end of August

According to Rosstat, at the end of the summer, there were 13,3 thousand citizens in Tatarstan who are not engaged in labour activity. Of these, 10,3 thousand people are unemployed, 8 thousand of whom receive unemployment benefits.

Compared to the end of August 2021, the number of people not engaged in labour activity in Tatarstan decreased by 1,6 times. At the end of last summer, there were 21,7 thousand of them in the republic, 17,4 thousand of which were registered as unemployed.

Tatarstan is one of the leaders in the Volga Federal District in terms of the number of people not engaged in labour activity. The republic shares the second place together with Perm Krai. Bashkiria became the absolute leader, where 24,3 thousand such citizens were registered at the end of the summer. Of these, 20,4 — unemployed.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

The minimum number of citizens not engaged in labour activity among the regions of the Volga Federal District was registered at the end of summer in Mari El — 3 thousand. Of these, 2.5 thousand people are unemployed.



Registered unemployment rate was 0,5%

As for the level of registered unemployment, it amounted to 0,5% of the workforce in Tatarstan at the end of August. This indicator has not changed over the month, but it has decreased markedly over the year — at the end of last summer, the indicator was 0,9%.

In general, the registered unemployment rate in the Volga Federal District was 0,8% of the workforce. For comparison, at the end of August 2021, it reached 1,1%.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

The highest rate of registered unemployment among the regions of the Volga Federal District in Kirov Oblast is 1,3% of the workforce, in Bashkiria — 1,1%, and in Orenburg Oblast — 1%. In other subjects of the district, it does not exceed 1%. In Tatarstan and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, the indicator is the lowest — 0,5% each.

