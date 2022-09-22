Partial mobilisation announced in Russia

Partial mobilisation has been announced in Russia since 21 September. President of the country Vladimir Putin voiced it.

According to him, the order was already signed. Mobilisation events started yesterday.

“We will be talking about necessary, urgent steps to protect the sovereignty, safety and territorial integrity of Russia, support for the aspiration and will of our compatriots to define their future themselves and the aggressive politics of some Western elites who are doing their best to save their supremacy and trying to block, suppress any sovereign independent development centres for this purpose to keep harshly imposing their will, pseudo-values on other countries and peoples,” the head of the country claimed.

Only Russian citizens who are now in reserve and first of all those who saw service in the country’s Armed Forces, have certain military specialities and dedicated experience will be called up for military service.

Before the departure, the conscripts will mandatorily do an additional military training considering the experience of the special military operation. During the mobilisation, the conscripts will get a status and all payouts contract soldiers have.

“To call citizens of the Russian Federation to the military service for mobilisation in the Russian Armed Forces. Citizens of the Russian Federation conscripted for mobilisation have the status of militaries seeing military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with a contract,” reads Clause 2 of the president’s order.

It should be reminded, on 21 February 2022, President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced an immediate recognition of independence of the Peoples’ Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. On 24 February morning, the head of the state reported on the start of the special military operation:

“Its objective is to protect people who have been tortured, subjected to genocide by the Kyivan regime for eight years. And for this purpose, we will try to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine and bring those who have committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation to court.

The Peoples’ Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk have repeatedly announced their desire to join Russia. Their heads — Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin — decided to hold referendums in this issue. They will be on 23-27 September. Together with Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also made their plans of holding a referendum on joining Russia public.