Cut budget of Yummy Kazan

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov (Yummy Kazan gastronomic festival, October 2018)

Festival for nearly 2,5 million

The annual Yummy Kazan gastronomic festival will be held this month. The city authorities officially announced the date, time and location — on the site near the Agriculturists’ Palace on 17 and 18 September from 12 to 20 o’clock. As Realnoe Vremya found out, these two days of the festival will cost the urban budget 2,46 million rubles, which is two times lower than the starting price of the contract — 5,36 million rubles.

Yummy Kazan gastronomic festival, September 2021. Photo: Maxim Platonov

This year, the festival has five areas — the Milk Street, the Cheese Alley, the Meat Square, the Sweet Avenue and the Healthy District, the Kazan authorities said. Citizens and guests of Kazan can taste the dishes, participate in a gastronomic quest, learn recipes and secrets of dishes from cooks.

The festival will have a contest for the best dessert of Kazan.

Yummy Kazan gastronomic festival, September 2021. Photo: Maxim Platonov

Festival’s price tag is up

It should be reminded that 5,36 million rubles was ready to be spent from the city budget to organise and host the Yummy Kazan festival. It is 1,5 times more expensive than the contract price in 2021 and almost twice as pricier than in 2019 before the pandemic. In 2017, the starting price was 3 million rubles, in 2018, it was 2,99 million rubles, in 2019, it totalled 2,75 million. Last year, the price rose to 3,47 million.

Yummy Kazan gastronomic festival, 2017. Photo: Maxim Platonov

The festival held last year for 2,78 million rubles turned out to be the costliest.

The smallest sum was invested in the Yummy Kazan in the autumn of 2018 — 2,3 million. Moreover, another 2,1 million was invested to organise and hold the event. By the way, the event in 2018 was held twice — in May dedicated to the Final Four of the Champions League and in October.

The festival was hosted in 2016 too. More than 30 leading restaurants presented their dishes in the Old Tatar Settlement.

Realnoe Vremya didn’t manage to reach out to the organisers of the festival.

Yummy Kazan gastronomic festival, 2016. Photo: Oleg Tikhonov