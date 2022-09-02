Tatarstan leaves top 5 regions in unsolved crimes despite rise in their number

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

Tatarstan one line down

In January-July 2022, Tatarstan is one line down in a rating of Russian regions in unsolved crimes. The republic left the top 5 finishing sixth.

During the first seven months of the year, 14,211 crimes are considered unsolved in Tatarstan. It is 2,100 more than during the first half when there were 12,067.

Most unsolved crimes in January-July 2022 were registered in Moscow — 57,312. Krasnodar Krai is second — 21,083. Saint Petersburg is third, 17,674 unsolved crimes. Chelyabinsk Oblast is fourth, Rostov Oblast is fifth.



The smallest number of unsolved crimes in January-July was registered in Chukotka Autonomous District — 89. In Nenets District, there are 106, in Chechen — 263, Ingushetia — 343, in Kalmykia and Altai — 374.

Unsolved crimes account for nearly half of all crimes in Tatarstan

31,478 crimes were registered in Tatarstan in January-July. In other words, 45% of them haven’t been solved.

In the rating of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, Tatarstan ranks seventh in number of crimes registered from January to July 2022. Moscow is the anti-leader where 83,091 crimes were solved in which the Russian Criminal Code envisages punishment.

Krasnodar Krai is second — 46,138 crimes were registered during the first seven months of 2022. Moscow Oblast is third (44,457 crimes), Chelyabinsk Oblast (37,702), Saint Petersburg is fifth (35,855), Rostov Oblast is sixth (34,268).

Photo: Maxim Platonov

The smallest number of crimes in January-July was registered in the Nenets Autonomous District — 412. In Chukotka, their number was 526. These are the only regions where the number of crimes registered during the first seven months of 2022 doesn’t reach a thousand.

It should be reminded that according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 51,933 crimes were registered in Tatarstan in 2021. The republic was ninth among all Russian regions in their number.