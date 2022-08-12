Rosenergoatom gives 1,5bn rubles to its subsidiary from Innopolis

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Rosenergoatom signed a framework loan agreement with its subsidiary in Tatarstan — Atomdata-Innopolis JSC. The resident of Innopolis Special Economic Zone will get 1,5 billion rubles.

The subsidiary of the concern was created in October 2020 within a development programme of its geodistributed and disaster-proof network Concern Rosenergoatom Data Processing Centre.

Apparently, it is a loan for the construction of the Data Processing and Storage Centre in Tatarstan — Innopolis DPC, which is done by Rosenergoatom (part of Rosatom state corporation’s electrical energy division) within a memorandum of understanding with the Tatarstan government and Rosatom’s geodistributed and disaster-proof DPC development programme. In July, Atomdata-Innopolis company announced a tender for the first stage of works to build the facility with the starting price of nearly 5,4 billion rubles.

The solemn opening ceremony of the data centre’s project was on 10 September 2020 on the construction site of the future Data Processing and Storage Centre. The first stage of Innopolis DPC was intended to launch in late 2022. The works were set to start last year. However, in January 2022, Tatarstan Minister of Digitalisation Ayrat Khayrullin said the construction hadn’t started yet, therefore the delivery of the centre would be postponed into 2023.

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The DPC will become the second centre. Innopolis already has the biggest data processing centre in Tatarstan, which was built in 2009. As Tatarstan Minister of Digitalisation Ayrat Khayrullin said, it is 100% used.



The data centre is planned to accommodate 500-1,000 frames for IT equipment with the possibility of further expansion to 2,000 frames with a total capacity of 16 MW. This will allow it to become the biggest data centre in the Volga Federal District.

As for the tender announced by Atomdata-Innopolis, the company explained that the final cost of the project Innopolis DPC wasn’t determined. It will be known after an agreement with the contractor general is signed. Earlier, the project was said to need at least 3 billion rubles.

“The cost of the project depends on solutions and the market price of materials and services. The project will start to be implemented after the agreement is sealed. The exact data of the end of the construction will also be known after the tender and signing of the construction agreement of Innopolis DPC,” Realnoe Vremya was told in the company.

Realnoe Vremya sent a request to Rosenergoatom Concern. An answer hadn’t been received before the publication.