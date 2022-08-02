Tatarstan leaves top 5 regions in number of economic crimes

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

More than 2,000 economic crimes in six months

In the first six months of 2022, Tatarstan ranked sixth in a rating of Russian regions in number of registered economic crimes. In the last six months, 2,093 crimes were detected, reads the data of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Compared to the same period in 2021, Tatarstan managed to slightly improve its position in the rating — the republic leader in number of registered economic crimes. In January-June 2021, it was fourth on a list of 2,198 crimes of this kind.

Tatarstan has been in the top 10 Russian regions in number of registered economic crimes in the first six months of the year for the third year in a row. During the pandemic in January-June 2020, the republic occupied the seventh place with 1,645 crimes.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

In the last five years, Tatarstan wasn’t in the top 5 regions in number of economic crimes in the first six months of the year only in 2019. Then, 1,346 crimes of this kind were registered in the republic in January-June. Moreover, during the first six months of 2018, it was eighth with 1,504 economic crimes.

During the first half of 2021, Moscow, Krasnodar Krai, Moscow and Samara oblasts and Saint Petersburg became anti-leaders in number of registered economic crimes in Russia. By the way, the Russian capital “leads” with a big gap — 6,756 crimes of this kind, which is twice as high than in Krasnodar Krai finishing second.

3,5 times fewer criminals than crimes

3,5 times fewer people who committed an economic crime during the first half of 2022 than the crimes — 595. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office provides this data.

Tatarstan didn’t become a leader in detecting citizens who committed an economic crime. In the rating of Russian regions in this area, the republic is just 12th.

Moscow is the leader in detecting people who committed an economic crime during the first half of 2022 — 2,194. Moreover, there are more than 6,700 crimes during the same period.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Moscow Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, Saint Petersburg, Rostov Oblast, Dagestan, Samara Oblast, Stavropol Krai, Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk oblasts are also in the lead in detecting people who committed an economic crime in January-June 2022.