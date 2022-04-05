Nizhnekamskneftekhim sums up the results of II Case-Challenge for schoolchildren and students

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The competition is gaining momentum

The Personnel Department of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, part of SIBUR, organised the II Case-Challenge for the students of specialised educational institutions. The participants of the competition were students of the 9th grades of partner schools, students of the College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, as well as of the Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Engineering.

Each target group had its own cases to solve. The questions and tasks that the developers proposed were interesting and difficult at the same time. For example, what are the consequences for the forest ecosystem of a reduction of wolf population? What is the connection between caisson disease and the process of rubber drying? After reviewing the tasks, the participants of the championship presented their draft solutions to the jury.

“The competition has become a tradition. It has been for the second time. Last year, more than 20 works were submitted, this year — more than 50. The Case -Challenge takes place in several stages. The cases were developed by the staff of our Scientific and Technological Centre. The tasks are close to the activities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. These young people are potential employees of our company. We conduct serious career guidance work in schools, colleges and universities," said Aleksey Bochkarev, the director of the training centre for personnel training of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

The authors of the best solutions presented their works at the final stage in the College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining named after N.V. Lemaev. Experts selected 11 best works from more than 50 applications.

“The cases are aimed at the study of technical problems”

Kamilya Muzafarova, a student of the 9th profile grade of the Lyceum No. 37, defended her presentation before the expert jury. In the future, the girl dreams of linking her fate with petrochemistry.

“The contest is very interesting and informative. I chose the topic 'The property of water'. While I was preparing, I learned a lot of new things, met interesting people. I am sure that all this knowledge will be useful in the future. I plan to enter the Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Engineering, after graduation I go to work at Nizhnekamskneftekhim," Kamilya said.

David Tatarinov is another Case-Challenge finalist. The young man is studying in his first year at the College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining named after N.V. Lemaev majoring in oil and gas refining.

“My brother works as a chief of shop at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. I'm proud of him, so I decided to follow in his footsteps. The Case-Challenge competition gives an opportunity to learn the subtleties of working at the petrochemical enterprise," David shared his impressions.

The jury of the competition noted that all projects that reached the final are distinguished by an interesting presentation of information, visually attractive presentations and deep knowledge of a given topic. By the way, the participants of the Case-Challenge had not only to defend their work, but also to answer questions from experts.

Top 3 best employers

According to petrochemists, the creation of an effective career guidance system that promotes the formation of professional self-determination among young people in accordance with their desires, abilities and individual characteristics is one of the priorities in the company's activities.

“Our cases are aimed at the study of technical problems, which include subjects such as chemistry, physics, mathematics. Studying the topics will allow the students to understand in which direction the industry is developing, what tasks modern petrochemistry solves. This will help them decide on the choice of profession," said Guzel Gilaeva, the deputy chief technologist at Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim's training partners are the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Engineering, and the Kazan National Research Technological University. Graduates of these educational institutions can not only get a sought-after profession, but also a stable workplace with all social guarantees. By the way, in 2021, 351 graduates of specialised educational institutions were employed at the enterprise.

It is worth noting that SIBUR, according to a FutureToday study, is among the top 3 best employer companies among students of specialised universities.