Minnikhanov on situation in Donbas: ‘Together we will cope with the new challenges our country is facing’

“In these conditions, it is necessary to provide consolidation of all our society, demonstrate our unity, support the decisions made by the administration of the country, ensure a well-coordinated work of all life sustaining systems”

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov expressed his opinion about the situation in Donbas. A special military operation Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to start on 24 February.

“President of the country, Supreme Commander of Russia Mr Vladimir Putin made a decision to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. There was made a decision to do a special military operation to protect Donbas,” Minnikhanov reminded the citizens. “In these conditions, it is necessary to provide consolidation of all our society, demonstrate our unity, support the decisions made by the administration of the country, ensure a well-coordinated work of all life sustaining systems, enterprises of the republic.”

The Tatarstan president expressed his confidence that “Together we will cope with the new challenges our country is facing.”

Putin explained that the decision to do a special military operation to protect Donbas was made because “the circumstances demand decisive actions from Russia.”

Photo: kremlin.ru

“Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to mocking, genocide of the Kyiv regime for eight years. And for this purpose, we will try to demilitarise and denazification of Ukraine and bring those who have committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation to court,” Putin claimed in his address on Thursday night.

Realnoe Vremya is staying tuned for the situation.