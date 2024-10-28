Tatarstan expands cooperation with CIS countries

Rustam Minnikhanov met with the presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan at the BRICS Summit

At the BRICS Summit, Tatarstan rais Rustam Minnikhanov held a number of meetings with the presidents of some CIS countries. Business talks took place even in the evening. Thus, in less than a day, the Tatarstan head met with the presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Read about what the heads of the republics discussed in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

Tatarstan-Uzbekistan projects

It became known late in the 23 October evening that Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov met with the president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the BRICS Summit.

As reported by Minnikhanov's press service, the parties discussed joint projects that are currently being implemented in Uzbekistan.

For significant contribution to the development of cooperation, Rustam Minnikhanov presented the President of Uzbekistan with the Friendship Order.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Kazan the day before. Minnikhanov met him at the international airport.

The president of Uzbekistan arrived at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mirziyoyev is scheduled to speak at the plenary session in the BRICS+/Outreach format.

On Monday, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Shokirov visited a scientific and industrial exhibition of products of Tatarstan enterprises in the State Council. The guest from Uzbekistan was presented with the economic, industrial, innovative and technological potential of Tatarstan.

This May, Rustam Minnikhanov together with Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Uzbekistan during a business trip and participated in the events of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan. Minnikhanov did not have a personal conversation with Mirziyoyev during those days, only a bilateral meeting and the meeting of the Council of Regions itself took place.

During the meeting with Putin, the head of Uzbekistan said that the countries can increase bilateral trade turnover to $20 billion. According to Mirziyoyev, trade turnover between the countries has already reached $10 billion and its growth in 2023 was 30%. The president of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that thanks to joint work with colleagues, the countries will be able to achieve a trade turnover of 20 billion in the near future.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of transport links with Tatarstan: direct flights have been opened between Kazan, Tashkent, Samarkand and Fergana. Over the past two years, the opening of the Chirchik chemical and industrial technopark, a joint project of Tatarstan’s Khimgrad and Uzbek partners, the Jizzakh technopark took place.

“According to last year’s results, the Tatarstan-Uzbek trade turnover increased by 27% and amounted to 370 million dollars,” Rustam Minnikhanov emphasised.

Increasing the presence of Tatarstan companies in Tajikistan

On 24 October morning, Minnikhanov met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation. Rustam Minnikhanov stressed Tatarstan's interest in expanding the presence of Tatarstan companies in the Tatarstan market. Emomali Rahmon noted the importance of regional cooperation for Tajikistan and expressed a desire to increase trade turnover between the countries.

“We are interested in expanding the presence of leading Tatarstan companies in the market of your country,” Rustam Minnikhanov highlighted.

The rais of the Republic welcomed the leader of Tajikistan and expressed gratitude for the attention to Tatarstan. Emomali Rahmon, in turn, stressed the special status of Kazan chosen as the venue for the BRICS Summit.

It should be reminded that during a visit to Kazan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kholikzoda Khokim and Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir visited Made in Tatarstan exhibition located near the State Council.

Minister Kabir expressed Tajikistan's interest in developing the helicopter industry and noted that this sector is well developed in Tatarstan. According to him, Tajikistan has a great need for helicopters.

It is worth noting that Tatarstan is looking for an anchor resident for a new industrial park in Tajikistan. The second joint industrial park of Russia and Tajikistan may appear in the city of Kulyab.

According to Korobchenko, the park will focus on light industry and will be similar to Khimgrad, the largest industrial park in Russia. Now they are looking for an anchor resident around which a business community will be formed.

Rakhmon also arrived in Kazan on 23 October.

“The association includes such a format of work as BRICS Outreach. This is a regional approach, which implies inviting the leaders of neighbouring countries in the region of the presiding state to the summit. BRICS and the Global South — Joint Construction of a Better World will be theme of the meeting of this format. Tajikistan maintains mutually beneficial relations with almost all BRICS member states,” said the press service of Rustam Minnikhanov.

In February, the rais of Tatarstan met with the president of Tajikistan in the Kazan Kremlin. Rahmon expressed hope for cooperation in the Games of the Future. Minnikhanov emphasised the contribution of Tajikistan to strengthening Russian-Tajik relations. The trade turnover between the republics is $30 million.

“We are interested in expanding the presence of leading Tatarstan companies in the Tajik market. Companies from Tajikistan could increase their supplies to Tatarstan,” Minnikhanov added.

In addition, in May, Russia — Tajikistan Industrial Dialogue panel discussion was held in Kazan. It became known that KAMAZ is going to build a service centre in Tajikistan, Tatneft is building a network of gas stations, and power engineers have already provided several schools with diesel generators.

Cultural cooperation with Turkmenistan

After Rakhmon, Minnikhanov also talked with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The head of Turkmenistan arrived in the capital of Tatarstan yesterday. Berdimuhamedov is taking part in the BRICS+/Outreach format at the invitation of the president of Russia.

During the talks, the parties discussed the development of bilateral relations based on the traditions established by the previous President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Minnikhanov noted that cooperation between the republics has a long history and covers many areas emphasising the successful dynamics of joint projects.

“Our cooperation has a long history. We work systematically in all areas. The projects in which our enterprises are involved show good dynamics,” Rustam Minnikhanov emphasised.

Serdar Berdimuhamedow, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted that the Republic of Tatarstan has become an important platform for holding significant summits. He confirmed the intention to continue cooperation in the same successful vein.

“The Republic of Tatarstan is successfully developing and has become a venue for holding such important summits,” the president of Turkmenistan noted.

At the end of the meeting, Minnikhanov presented Berdimuhamedow the Friendship Order, which, according to the Turkmen president, will become a symbol of strong partnership between the countries.

It should be reminded that the heads of the republics met in April.

“Leading Tatarstan companies have been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for many years. Last year, our trade turnover increased by 13% and amounted to $52 million,” Rustam Minnikhanov highlighted addressing the country's president.

He also added that there is potential for developing ties in the areas of oil production, gas transportation, automobile, aircraft, shipbuilding, energy and the Agro-Industrial Complex. The issue of cultural cooperation was also raised. In 2023, the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan were held in Turkmenistan, and the International Festival of National Cultures Eastern Bazaar was held in Kazan.