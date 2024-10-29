Oleg Korobchenko: ‘It’s been 40 years, but I know that Ethiopia is our brothers’

Ethiopia may become a gateway for Tatarstan investments in Africa

Tatarstan businesses have been invited to Ethiopia to explore the possibilities of mutually beneficial cooperation. The country's largest importers are China, India and Turkey, while trade with Russia is still modest, but has great potential for development, both sides noted. “Ethiopia can become a gateway for investments in Africa, we have a very fast-growing economy," said the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mesganu Arga Moach, at a meeting in Kazan.

“There is a very small trade turnover between Tatarstan and Ethiopia”

In the morning, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali flew to Kazan to participate in the BRICS summit. He was also expected at a round table discussion at the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan to discuss the potential for developing cooperation with Tatarstan. But instead of him, part of the country's government delegation arrived.

The meeting was opened by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko with a small presentation of Tatarstan. However, the guests were briefly introduced to the republic and its traditions even before the start of the round table discussion, allowing them to try on national outfits. Later in his speech, the Tatarstan deputy prime minister noted that Tatarstan is one of the most economically developed regions of Russia, where the oil industry and petrochemical processing are represented, machine, aircraft, shipbuilding are developed, and there is a powerful industrial potential. In addition, the republic is one of the leaders in the agro-industrial complex and is open for investments.

“We are also ready to invest in other countries, and Ethiopia is one of the promising countries for us, with which we have been friends at the state level for a very long time. One day in 1984, a tape recorder was brought to me for the first time, and my uncle said that he was from Ethiopia and our brothers lived there. Forty years have passed since then, and I know that Ethiopia is our brothers," Oleg Korobchenko made the guests smile.



At the same time, “our economic relations do not reflect the integrity that we would like to achieve, there is a very small trade turnover between Tatarstan and Ethiopia," he noted and called for joint work to increase it. He also expressed readiness to form a large business mission with the participation of Tatarstan entrepreneurs who are export-oriented and come to this East African state.

“I invite Tatarstan businessmen to get acquainted with the possibilities of Ethiopia”

State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mesganu Arga Moach, thanked for the warm welcome:

“You are hosting the BRICS summit, and this in itself is a testament to your ability to organise such important events. Russia is one of our strong, reliable partners, both as a member of the BRICS family and, in general, as an old friend of Ethiopia. Therefore, naturally, there are many opportunities that we can explore, and in the case of relations with Tatarstan, the potential is really great: there is a strengthening of investment cooperation and trade relations.

The speaker expressed the country's readiness to develop investment and trade cooperation. “Ethiopia is ready to attract investments from Tatarstan," he stressed, adding that his country has experience in attracting foreign direct investment, especially in the agro-industrial sector.



“Ethiopia can become the gateway of investments to Africa, to the African continent, we have a very fast-growing economy," said Mesganu Arga Moach, noting the most attractive areas for cooperation: the mining industry, the industrial sector and others. “I invite Tatarstan businessmen and companies to get acquainted with the opportunities of Ethiopia, especially in the manufacturing sector.

The Ethiopian minister stressed that his country is aware of Tatarstan's achievements in the agricultural and oil refining industries, in the production of equipment, automobiles, and aviation. All this could be significant for the development of trade in Ethiopia, a country with a population of 125 million people, he said. This is a huge market, the fastest growing among the BRICS countries, he noted. In addition, Ethiopia is dubbed the main aviation hub — this also opens up wide opportunities for cooperation.

There are several economic zones and a large number of industrial parks in this African state, on the territory of which investors can quickly start developing their businesses.

Ethiopian businesses will be able to cooperate with both Russia and the Muslim world at KazanForum

The head of Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, Talia Minullina, presented in English the potential of Tatarstan as a Russian region with the best investment climate. She noted that the republic was the only subject of the country in which there were 100 industrial parks and sites with electricity, gas and all necessary infrastructure for residents:

“We are the only one out of 89 regions of Russia with seven federal zones. Tatarstan can give Ethiopia the opportunity to further develop its economy, as it organises many international events today. That is why we were given the appropriate responsibility by the federal centre for organising the BRICS Plus summit — this is a big event that will probably not even happen in Kazan in the future, but it is a huge opportunity and honour for us.

But the republic also hosts major international events every year. This is where Tatarstan can be useful to Ethiopia. In particular, the Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum, which has been taking place for 15 years, and Ethiopia is also participating in it, but so far with a few members. More than 20,000 people gather at this forum, and more active participation in it can help promote Ethiopia.



“I would like to motivate you to spread this information to representatives of Ethiopian business who are interested in cooperating not only with Russia, but with the Muslim world as a whole. The next forum is to be held on May 15-16, 2025," the head of the agency invited.

Cheap electricity and labour

Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) CEO Fisseha Yitagesu (Dr.) spoke about a number of reforms currently being carried out by his country's government. A number of these innovations may be of interest to foreign investors.

“The majority of the country's population is between the productive ages of 15 and 65, which opens up excellent investment opportunities," he said. “We are also one of the largest economies in Africa, last year we were fourth, and in terms of GDP growth we are fifth. Our country has been showing strong economic growth of 10% since 2010.

Ethiopia is the third country in Africa in terms of investments in infrastructure (roads, railways, dry ports, logistics terminals, power lines). There is cheap electricity and labour. The Tatarstan side asked about the unemployment rate and average salary size, which is important for the implementation of investment projects.

As Fisseha Yitagesu explained, the average salary of industrial park workers is very low compared to international standards — at the level of $80, along with food, accommodation and transportation costs. Unemployment in the country reaches 8-10%.



“These are good indicators in order to come to you with investments and continue to export manufactured goods from your country," Oleg Korobchenko noted.

The meeting was also attended by the heads of Tatarstan enterprises, in particular Eidos-Robotics and Tattehmedpharm. The representative of the pharmaceutical manufacturer asked for help with local industry regulations. The Ethiopian side promised assistance, stating that pharmacology is one of the priority sectors for development in the country.

At the end of the meeting, Genet Teshome, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Russia, gave a speech, thanking for the meeting and urging to expand cooperation:

“We should agree on how to facilitate interaction and partnership between our countries. This is the task that we have received from our government — to negotiate investment opportunities with representatives of Tatarstan. The prime minister instructed to talk about the potential of our country and find all opportunities to develop relations with your republic. And we are all motivated, focused on whatever efforts are required of us.

According to him, the parties could develop relations in completely different fields, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, car assembly, mechanical engineering, etc.



Later, the head of the ministry of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan confirmed their interest in expanding trade relations. “Africa is a huge continent, a huge market, and now it is set up to cooperate with Russia — we should not lose this," Oleg Korobchenko stressed.