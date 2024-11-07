‘Their participation became an excellent example for the youth’: how oil refiners made a forced march

Photo:

A traditional paramilitary race with the participation of students and representatives of the city’s core enterprises was held in Nizhnekamsk. More than 20 people challenged themselves by making a 7-kilometre forced march across rough terrain. Participants also had to endure a simulated gas attack, explosions and personal sparring. Read about who reached the gruelling finish line and which test turned out to be the most difficult in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“Believe me, it is much harder in the army”

22 daredevils came to the building of the Nizhnekamsk branch of the Timiryasov Kazan Innovation Institute early in the morning to demonstrate their masculine endurance and stamina. Under the watchful guidance of experienced mentors, veterans of Airborne Forces, the lads had to plunge into the army routine — make a multi-kilometre forced march and ford a cold river.

“In general, this is, let's say, a light version of passing the Maroon hat test. There will be various tests ahead: water obstacles, a gas attack, explosions, shooting overhead, duels. Everything is like in the army. Patriotic education of youth plays a key role in the formation of national consciousness and social cohesion. It is aimed at developing a deep sense of love for the Motherland in young people. It is gratifying that the number of people wishing to take part in the race is growing every year. The very first time we had 10 people running, last year — 17, this year — 22,” ideological inspirer and initiator of the event, life safety teacher Ilnar Abukayev noted before the start.

The militarised race in the Nizhnekamsk branch of KIU was held for the fourth time. This year, the race was dedicated to two anniversaries: the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 30th anniversary of the university.

“The route is not easy. The lads will run, crawl, jump, wrestle. Not everyone will pass, but there is not a single person here who was forced or told: ‘You must.’ They want to test themselves, and that says a lot. Today is the fourth time we are holding the race in this format. The results are great. Our graduates are now serving in the Russian National Guard, the Airborne Forces and the Missile and Air Force. And some of our lads are in the special military operation. I would like to note that this year, TAIF-NK employees have joined us. This is worth a lot, because you should not work with students in the HR department, but start from the first year in educational institutions. Let's continue to cooperate and be friends,” emphasised Director of the Nizhnekamsk branch of the Timiryasov KIU Ilsoya Mezikova.



Before the start of the race, representatives of the Combat Brotherhood of Nizhnekamsk, the Union of Paratroopers of Nizhnekamsk and veterans of the special military operation addressed the participants.

“Guys, if someone thinks that it is hard for him, I will tell you right away that this is only one third of the way that we have gone. Believe me, it is much harder in the army. There is running in armour. Today there will be a regular morning army run. No need to be a hero. If it's hard, drop out of the race, health is more important,” one of the veterans of the Internal Troops gave them instructions.





“Nobody wanted to fall flat on their faces”

Heavy Residues High Conversion Complex driver Artur Kurbanov decided to test his strength, endurance and fortitude. It is not the first time for him to overcome multi-kilometre routes and obstacle courses. Artur has won the prestigious Race of Heroes competition.

“For me, this is another chance to prove something to myself. The morale is high. Before that, I participated in the Race of Heroes, there was also running, obstacles. It was not easy, but we coped and took first place with the team. I hope to show a decent result today,” he said before the start of the race.



Despite the difficulties, most of the participants were able to overcome themselves and reach the finish line. Only 7 out of 22 people dropped out. TAIF-NK employee Radik Safin also repeatedly wanted to leave the race but looking at the guys, he collected himself and went on.

“Today I remembered my service in the Airborne Forces. It is all very close and familiar to me. In the army, we did such runs every morning. The route is interesting. The hardest thing was to overcome yourself and climb into the river, then on all fours with a machine gun over your head to pass the water obstacle. Psychologically, it was also not easy. The participants in the special military operation set up ambushes and shooting for us. Machine gun bursts and explosions were heard all around. The students were great, they held on until the last. I admit, at some point I wanted to stop, but we all encouraged each other, no one wanted to fall flat on their face,” he admitted after completing the route.

The TAIF-NK activists also supported their colleagues. Their leader Alena Mukharnikova said that the workers of the oil refinery are regularly involved in Russian, republican and municipal sports competitions. They have various awards in their collection.

“Despite the cool weather and snow, our guys were not afraid and went to the start. They ran along the entire route together with the other participants, a real team spirit was felt. I am sure that their participation in the race became an excellent example for young people and other employees. They not only proved their strength and endurance, but also showed everyone that the memory of the heroes is alive in our hearts,” she said with a smile.

The race participants who were tired but pleased with themselves returned to the university building where hot tea and fresh pastries awaited them. The most resilient of them received certificates for parachute jumps and blue striped shirts.